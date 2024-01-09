Under fire council chief executive Angela Scott defended as ‘one of the best in the business’

Stay-at-home council chief executive Angela Scott has been called “one of the best in the business” – despite a storm over her office attendance.

The Press And Journal revealed Mrs Scott attended Marischal College only 53% of the working week between April and October last year.

She ran the city authority from her home in the leafy west end of Dundee the rest of the time.

The out-of-town leading official is spending one day less in Aberdeen now than before the Covid pandemic.

But during the crisis, while other senior figures showed up, Mrs Scott stayed away for a near-500-day stint.

And Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce Russell Borthwick warned those in top jobs needed to be “visible, active and present” at a “key juncture” for the north-east economy.

Another 10 senior figures, including the chief planner heading up the redesign of Aberdeen city centre David Dunne, also have below-average attendance.

Speaking to The P&J with the benefit of anonymity, council sources branded Mrs Scott “anonymous” and “absent”.

Her cloaked critics represent more than one political party.

Passionate defence of chief executive Angela Scott

But now the leader of the Labour group on the council M Tauqeer Malik has rushed to defend the chief executive publicly.

Mr Malik hailed the chief executive as “one of the best in the business”, citing her “remarkable record” on the multi-million-pound Aberdeen city region deal.

Appointed by councillors when Labour were still in charge at the Town House, Mrs Scott also led the local authority to be named the UK’s best.

The chief executive is the only city official who can be dismissed by councillors.

Unlike long-distance Mrs Scott, elected members have to live or work within Aberdeen.

Chamber boss’ ‘ill-judged and bizarre’ outburst about home working

And Mr Malik said the Chamber boss was wrong to attack the promotion of home working.

He told The P&J: “This is a rather ill-judged and bizarre outburst coming at the start of a new year when we are trying to re-energise the city and bring everyone together.

“You should think that an organisation which represents progressive, forward-thinking business would understand and support the concept of flexible working.

“Maybe the chamber needs a reality check and better understand the challenges faced by ordinary, dedicated staff in all sectors, post-Covid.”

Mr Malik, Labour’s prospective parliamentary candidate for Aberdeen South at the next general election, hailed the council’s “hardworking staff, who operate under incredibly difficult circumstances”.

The Chamber of Commerce and the leading SNP and Liberal Democrat group were approached for comment.