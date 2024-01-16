Designs for multi-million pound museum and library in Peterhead unveiled

Initial designs for a new multi-million pound museum and library in Peterhead have been unveiled.

Artwork has revealed what the new attractions could look like – with developers setting out how the vision would come to life.

It will be the first regional museum for the area, showcasing Aberdeenshire’s extensive heritage collections and artwork.

The plan will see the listed Arbuthnot House at the lower end of Broad Street “sensitively restored” and extended to house both the town’s library and the new museum.

The development is part of Peterhead’s £20 million cultural project, which the UK government is backing with Levelling Up funding.

What can be expected from new Peterhead museum and library?

Aberdeenshire Council said the attractions will provide “many opportunities” for local communities to learn about the heritage of their area.

There will be multi-purpose and workshop spaces, while a new dedicated exhibition facility will accommodate temporary and touring national exhibitions.

The new library will be situated on the ground floor of the new extension with access to a sunken seating area in the garden for readings and events.

There will be a new café with an outside terrace and a top floor restaurant showcasing regional produce and views towards the harbour.

There will also be a small retail area linked to the museum, while purpose-built galleries with carefully controlled light levels and security will allow hundreds more objects to be displayed.

The council’s museums team will also be able to change the displays on a regular basis and will work with community groups to co-curate displays and exhibitions.

The museum galleries will start on the ground floor of the refurbished Arbuthnot House, moving into the upper floors of the new extension.

There will also be a specific gallery focusing on Peterhead, with other spaces showcasing objects and material from across Aberdeenshire.

Library to remain open, museum currently closed

While the existing museum currently remains closed to allow the objects to be conserved and prepared for the new museum, the library will remain open in the current building prior to it moving to a temporary location before finally transferring to the new building.

Due to the tight timescales and complex nature of the project, Aberdeenshire Council has appointed Hub North Scotland as the delivery partner.

Aberdeenshire Council Leader Cllr Gillian Owen said she was impressed by the designs.

She said: “This will be a museum for Aberdeenshire, showcasing the inspiring individuals, sensational stories and amazing artefacts that make the north-east unique.”

She adding the Levelling Up funding will help “future-proof our tourist and cultural offerings in the north of the region,” giving the region’s wider economy a boost.

Council wants your say on what goes into the museum

The council has said that the museums team is keen to hear what objects Aberdeenshire residents would like to see displayed and hear what stories they would like to be told.

They also want to know what kind of exhibitions and events they would like to see.

A new outdoor space will be created in the walled garden and the project team are looking for comments on how communities might use this space.

Similarly for the catering and retail spaces that will be included within the new building.

A survey will be online until end February at:

https://engage.aberdeenshire.gov.uk/hub-page/peterhead

The council will also be hosting an in-person public engagement session at Peterhead Library on Monday, February 5 from 4-7pm where officers will be on hand to provide further details of the proposals.