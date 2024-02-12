Aberdeen artist pleads ‘don’t take Lego figures home’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen artist pleads ‘don’t take Lego figures home’

A tiny wizard figurine has gone missing from outside a shop on Union Street after the Lego-inspired trail went viral.

By Ellie Milne
A wizard Lego-inspired figure has been taken from outside a Union Street shop. Supplied by The Sketchy Maker
A wizard Lego-inspired figure has been taken from outside a Union Street shop. Supplied by The Sketchy Maker

The creator of Lego-inspired figures which have popped up across Aberdeen has made a plea for people to not take them home so that everyone can enjoy them.

Around 30 tiny concrete figurines have been placed across the city by a local artist who goes by the name The Sketchy Maker.

People have been following the trail of figures across the city, and sending him pictures when they have found them.

Staff at Geek Retreat on Union Street were delighted to notice a concrete wizard outside their store last Monday.

However, on Friday, they noticed the new addition had disappeared.

Wizard figure
A concrete wizard has been removed from its city spot. Image: The Sketchy Maker.

With owner Scott Leslie known to acquaintances as the “wizard of the north”, they said the figure’s arrival was a “surprising” and very welcome coincidence.

Fellow employee Stuart Ingram, who first spotted the wizard, said: “We were all really happy about it. We messaged the artist to let them know.

“Now there is just a chunk left – it must have been the plaster he used to stick it there.

“We’d all really love to have the wizard back.”

‘Please don’t take Lego figures home’

The Sketchy Artist – who wants to remain anonymous – told The P&J that said it’s a “shame” not more families will be able to search for all the figures if they are being taken.

He added: “I don’t like that people take them but know when I put things out it’s just a matter of time before it happens.

“The only choice I really have is if I put out my projects or not. I still feel it’s better to share them and then at least some people get to enjoy them before they go.

“It doesn’t make sense to me to stop just because a tiny percentage of people will decide to take them.”

Concrete Lego-inspired figure
There are many small details on the figures. Image: The Sketchy Maker.

Lego artist wants to share creations

The Sketchy Maker, who was inspired by a similar project in the Netherlands, said he “doesn’t really” consider himself an artist, and instead, is just someone who likes to make things.

“It’s more fun to share what I’ve made rather than keep it to myself,” he added.

“I have been building stuff for myself since I can remember, but have been sharing my projects in public and online off and on for three years.

“I go by ‘The Sketchy Maker’ as I only have pretty basic skills in most of the stuff I make or build.”

Colourful figures blend into walls
The more colourful figures can be found near the beach. Image: The Sketchy Maker.

Back in 2022, he created 3D printed giant Lego-inspired seagulls and placed them around Aberdeen as a way to introduce himself to the city.

For this latest project, he decided to try something new by using the combination of silicon moulds and concrete for the first time.

The Sketchy Maker tried to choose locations around Aberdeen that were relevant to each of the figures.

The surfer figure was put down at the beach near the surf school, while the skateboarder figure found its home at the Bridge of Don skatepark.

Shell figure
This figure represents Shell. Image: The Sketchy Maker.

The amateur artist said he has been “overwhelmed” by the response to the Lego-inspired figures, and the number of people going out and about to find them.

“The response really has been overwhelmingly positive and there has been far more interest than I ever predicted,” he said.

“If I waited until my projects were perfect I would never get anything finished.

Sailor figure Aberdeen
The sailor figure looks out to sea. Image: The Sketchy Maker.

“It’s something I’m trying to embrace this year, putting out stuff I’m not 100% happy with. I’m just learning as I go along.

“In the future, I’d like to take them to other cities, or possibly other countries, as well as doing more here.

“I have already had offers to help from all over.”

Two figures on a step
Keep an eye out around doorways and steps in the city. Image: The Sketchy Maker.

 

Lego speed dating organiser and Inverness counsellor give their views on the world of online dating

