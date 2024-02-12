Aberdeen artist pleads ‘don’t take Lego figures home’

The creator of Lego-inspired figures which have popped up across Aberdeen has made a plea for people to not take them home so that everyone can enjoy them.

Around 30 tiny concrete figurines have been placed across the city by a local artist who goes by the name The Sketchy Maker.

People have been following the trail of figures across the city, and sending him pictures when they have found them.

Staff at Geek Retreat on Union Street were delighted to notice a concrete wizard outside their store last Monday.

However, on Friday, they noticed the new addition had disappeared.

With owner Scott Leslie known to acquaintances as the “wizard of the north”, they said the figure’s arrival was a “surprising” and very welcome coincidence.

Fellow employee Stuart Ingram, who first spotted the wizard, said: “We were all really happy about it. We messaged the artist to let them know.

“Now there is just a chunk left – it must have been the plaster he used to stick it there.

“We’d all really love to have the wizard back.”

‘Please don’t take Lego figures home’

The Sketchy Artist – who wants to remain anonymous – told The P&J that said it’s a “shame” not more families will be able to search for all the figures if they are being taken.

He added: “I don’t like that people take them but know when I put things out it’s just a matter of time before it happens.

“The only choice I really have is if I put out my projects or not. I still feel it’s better to share them and then at least some people get to enjoy them before they go.

“It doesn’t make sense to me to stop just because a tiny percentage of people will decide to take them.”

Lego artist wants to share creations

The Sketchy Maker, who was inspired by a similar project in the Netherlands, said he “doesn’t really” consider himself an artist, and instead, is just someone who likes to make things.

“It’s more fun to share what I’ve made rather than keep it to myself,” he added.

“I have been building stuff for myself since I can remember, but have been sharing my projects in public and online off and on for three years.

“I go by ‘The Sketchy Maker’ as I only have pretty basic skills in most of the stuff I make or build.”

Back in 2022, he created 3D printed giant Lego-inspired seagulls and placed them around Aberdeen as a way to introduce himself to the city.

For this latest project, he decided to try something new by using the combination of silicon moulds and concrete for the first time.

The Sketchy Maker tried to choose locations around Aberdeen that were relevant to each of the figures.

The surfer figure was put down at the beach near the surf school, while the skateboarder figure found its home at the Bridge of Don skatepark.

The amateur artist said he has been “overwhelmed” by the response to the Lego-inspired figures, and the number of people going out and about to find them.

“The response really has been overwhelmingly positive and there has been far more interest than I ever predicted,” he said.

“If I waited until my projects were perfect I would never get anything finished.

“It’s something I’m trying to embrace this year, putting out stuff I’m not 100% happy with. I’m just learning as I go along.

“In the future, I’d like to take them to other cities, or possibly other countries, as well as doing more here.

“I have already had offers to help from all over.”