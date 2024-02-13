Love at first film: Peterhead couple recreate cinema date 62 years on for Valentine’s Day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Love at first film: Peterhead couple recreate cinema date 62 years on for Valentine’s Day

Hilda and Louis Neil took a trip down memory lane on a special date night thanks to thoughtful carers and their local cinema.

By Shanay Taylor
Hilda and Louis recreated their first date 62 years later. Image: Big Partnership.
Hilda and Louis recreated their first date 62 years later. Image: Big Partnership.

It was love at first film for Peterhead couple, Hilda and Louis Neil, during the sixties.

The teenagers had their first date at the cinema after meeting at their local church – and that initial outing has led to more than 60 happy years together.

To celebrate Valentine’s Day this year, carers at Renaissance Care’s Wyndwell Care Home in Peterhead – with a little help from The Arc cinema – recreated their first date by organising a trip to the local pictures.

The pair said it was an occasion they will “cherish forever”.

They attended a viewing of the smash hit musical, Wonka – quite a change from The Great Escape, which is what they saw all those years ago.

The trip was complete with a large popcorn and pick ‘n’ mix to share between them.

The pair went to see Wonka. Image: Big Partnership.

Date night for Peterhead love birds

The date night has “brought back so many happy memories” for the pair, who added that 62 years on they are still “just as in love with each other”.

They first met as teens at St. Peter’s church in Peterhead where Louis, a choir boy at the time, charmed Hilda with his angelic singing voice before inviting her out for a trip to the local cinema.

Hilda said: “I was 14 years old when we went on our first date to the pictures and I’m still just as in love with Louis now as I was back then.”

The pair now reside in Wyndwell Care Home in Peterhead. Image: Big Partnership.

Louis, a retired policeman and ex-army officer, has long been a true romantic, loving to surprise Hilda with grand gestures.

In 1961, he swept her off her feet by planning a surprise wedding during a break from his military service in Singapore.

Hilda said: “We used to try to spend as much time together as possible when Louis was back from his duties, so we were on a bus back from a day trip to Aberdeen together when he asked me if I knew what was going to happen tomorrow.

“I said I had no clue – we didn’t have anything planned. To my surprise, he had arranged for us to be married.”

The pair wed in the church where they first met and celebrated the union with a meal at the local Waverly Hotel, accompanied by six of their closest friends and family.

What’s Peterhead couple’s secret to a long and happy marriage?

The couple went on to have two sons together, Allan and Raymond, and now share three lovely grandchildren.

On the secret to a long and happy life together, Hilda simply said “there is no magic secret”.

She added: “Marriage is about being honest with each other and knowing how to compromise. Though, it definitely helps if the man can just admit that his wife is always right!

“You must enjoy your time together – life is full of ups and downs.

“Celebrate the good times. Go on adventures together and make hundreds of happy memories to look back on.”

Peterhead couple say thanks to carers for making dreams come true

Having had a blast recreating their first date for Valentine’s Day, the couple said they wanted to thank all of the staff at Wyndwell an Arc Cinema for making it happen.

They said they will “cherish it forever”.

Lynne Anderson, care home manager of Wyndwell, said: “It’s been so lovely hearing about Hilda and Louis’ romance. The pair are a shining example of true love. Once we found out that they actually had their first date in the local cinema, we knew we had to take them back.

“Many of our residents are long-standing members of the community with close ties to the village and surrounding towns. It’s important to us that we stay connected with the local community and support residents to explore these special memories.”

What was the first film you saw at the cinema with your partner? Let us know in the comments below.

Sweet success for Aberdeen cinemas with January visits TREBLING as fans flock to Wonka

