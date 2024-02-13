Love at first film: Peterhead couple recreate cinema date 62 years on for Valentine’s Day

It was love at first film for Peterhead couple, Hilda and Louis Neil, during the sixties.

The teenagers had their first date at the cinema after meeting at their local church – and that initial outing has led to more than 60 happy years together.

To celebrate Valentine’s Day this year, carers at Renaissance Care’s Wyndwell Care Home in Peterhead – with a little help from The Arc cinema – recreated their first date by organising a trip to the local pictures.

The pair said it was an occasion they will “cherish forever”.

They attended a viewing of the smash hit musical, Wonka – quite a change from The Great Escape, which is what they saw all those years ago.

The trip was complete with a large popcorn and pick ‘n’ mix to share between them.

Date night for Peterhead love birds

The date night has “brought back so many happy memories” for the pair, who added that 62 years on they are still “just as in love with each other”.

They first met as teens at St. Peter’s church in Peterhead where Louis, a choir boy at the time, charmed Hilda with his angelic singing voice before inviting her out for a trip to the local cinema.

Hilda said: “I was 14 years old when we went on our first date to the pictures and I’m still just as in love with Louis now as I was back then.”

Louis, a retired policeman and ex-army officer, has long been a true romantic, loving to surprise Hilda with grand gestures.

In 1961, he swept her off her feet by planning a surprise wedding during a break from his military service in Singapore.

Hilda said: “We used to try to spend as much time together as possible when Louis was back from his duties, so we were on a bus back from a day trip to Aberdeen together when he asked me if I knew what was going to happen tomorrow.

“I said I had no clue – we didn’t have anything planned. To my surprise, he had arranged for us to be married.”

The pair wed in the church where they first met and celebrated the union with a meal at the local Waverly Hotel, accompanied by six of their closest friends and family.

What’s Peterhead couple’s secret to a long and happy marriage?

The couple went on to have two sons together, Allan and Raymond, and now share three lovely grandchildren.

On the secret to a long and happy life together, Hilda simply said “there is no magic secret”.

She added: “Marriage is about being honest with each other and knowing how to compromise. Though, it definitely helps if the man can just admit that his wife is always right!

“You must enjoy your time together – life is full of ups and downs.

“Celebrate the good times. Go on adventures together and make hundreds of happy memories to look back on.”

Peterhead couple say thanks to carers for making dreams come true

Having had a blast recreating their first date for Valentine’s Day, the couple said they wanted to thank all of the staff at Wyndwell an Arc Cinema for making it happen.

They said they will “cherish it forever”.

Lynne Anderson, care home manager of Wyndwell, said: “It’s been so lovely hearing about Hilda and Louis’ romance. The pair are a shining example of true love. Once we found out that they actually had their first date in the local cinema, we knew we had to take them back.

“Many of our residents are long-standing members of the community with close ties to the village and surrounding towns. It’s important to us that we stay connected with the local community and support residents to explore these special memories.”

