First look at ‘bigger and better’ Innoflate at Aberdeen’s Beach Boulevard

Innoflate on Aberdeen’s Beach Boulevard will reopen on March 1 – bigger and better than ever, with a brand-new inflatable park.

Owners of the popular family spot have been renovating the site this week, installing an 8,250 square-foot park with challenging new obstacles.

The old park has been dismantled and stored away after nearly six years of use.

Innoflate shared the new designs on social media, which feature a minesweeper element, Dropbox and an impossible ladder.

A 15-strong workforce has been busy since Sunday evening fitting more than five tonnes of vinyl which can now accommodate 180 people at once, 60 more than previously.

A new obstacle is the minesweeper or Last Man Standing, where two mechanical arms spin while brave guests stand on plinths, trying to remain upright.

Other features include two unclimbable ladders, where guests race to the top and ring the bell, and the Dropbox where guests jump from height onto a padded box below.

Innoflate is “bigger and better”

There are many other obstacles dotted around the site, including slides, tunnels, climbing walls and interactive games to play when you need to catch your breath.

Innoflate manager Barry Grant said: “Our customers can look forward to a bigger and better experience with much more challenging obstacles and a lot more fun.

“It’s a business catering for all. We have something for all ages, including children and even adults.

“We’ve had all the guys working on it all week, we’ve had extra support from other Innoflate sites and insulation engineers coming from abroad to make sure the park is up to spec.

“It’s just great to see something new and exciting for Aberdeen.”

To celebrate the launch of the new inflatable park, Innoflate’s own rally car will be there this weekend for guests to snap some memorable photos.

Many social media users say they can’t wait to bring their kids back to try the new park.

The brand has also opened in other areas, including Glasgow, Cumbernauld, Dundee, Livingston and Newport, however, Aberdeen was the first, opened back in 2018.

The brand-new park is due to open to customers at 6pm on March 1.