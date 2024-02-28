First look at ‘bigger and better’ Innoflate at Aberdeen’s Beach Boulevard

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
First look at ‘bigger and better’ Innoflate at Aberdeen’s Beach Boulevard

The new inflatable park features much more challenging obstacles including the intimidating minesweeper and unclimbable ladders.

By Ross Hempseed
The new park features several new elements. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The new park features several new elements. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Innoflate on Aberdeen’s Beach Boulevard will reopen on March 1 – bigger and better than ever, with a brand-new inflatable park.

Owners of the popular family spot have been renovating the site this week, installing an 8,250 square-foot park with challenging new obstacles.

The old park has been dismantled and stored away after nearly six years of use.

Innoflate shared the new designs on social media, which feature a minesweeper element, Dropbox and an impossible ladder.

A 15-strong workforce has been busy since Sunday evening fitting more than five tonnes of vinyl which can now accommodate 180 people at once, 60 more than previously.

The minesweeper at the new Innoflate park. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

A new obstacle is the minesweeper or Last Man Standing, where two mechanical arms spin while brave guests stand on plinths, trying to remain upright.

Other features include two unclimbable ladders, where guests race to the top and ring the bell, and the Dropbox where guests jump from height onto a padded box below.

The slides and at the side a run-up wall. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Innoflate is “bigger and better”

There are many other obstacles dotted around the site, including slides, tunnels, climbing walls and interactive games to play when you need to catch your breath.

Innoflate manager Barry Grant said: “Our customers can look forward to a bigger and better experience with much more challenging obstacles and a lot more fun.

Live news reporter Ross Hempseed tested out his fitness levels on the unclimbable ladders today – he said they “proved quite challenging”. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

“It’s a business catering for all. We have something for all ages, including children and even adults.

Interactive touch game. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

“We’ve had all the guys working on it all week, we’ve had extra support from other Innoflate sites and insulation engineers coming from abroad to make sure the park is up to spec.

“It’s just great to see something new and exciting for Aberdeen.”

To celebrate the launch of the new inflatable park, Innoflate’s own rally car will be there this weekend for guests to snap some memorable photos.

The Dropbox. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Many social media users say they can’t wait to bring their kids back to try the new park.

The brand has also opened in other areas, including Glasgow, Cumbernauld, Dundee, Livingston and Newport, however, Aberdeen was the first, opened back in 2018.

The brand-new park is due to open to customers at 6pm on March 1.

The park is 90% new with all new obstacles, according to Innoflate manager Barry Grant. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

 

 

