Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Emergency services descend on Union Street outside Aberdeen bank

Police and paramedics have been seen entering and leaving a side door attached to the Royal Bank of Scotland building.

By Graham Fleming
Both police and ambulances are stationed outside the bank on Union Street
Emergency services are currently in attendance outside a major bank on Aberdeen’s Union Street.

Police and paramedics have been seen entering and leaving a side door attached to the Royal Bank of Scotland building this evening.

Cops could be seen entering a side door located near the branch.

Numerous emergency vehicles are currently positioned on Union Street, across from Market Street, including two ambulances, an incident response unit and numerous police vehicles.

Royal Bank of Scotland, Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service have all been contacted for further information.

More to follow.

