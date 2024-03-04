‘We’ve been forgotten’: Countesswells residents call untarred roads a disgrace amid safety fears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘We’ve been forgotten’: Countesswells residents call untarred roads a disgrace amid safety fears

They told The P&J the roads remain incomplete after nearly six years.

Picture displays untarred road. Hillcrest residents in Countesswells say they have been forgotten. Image: Steven Brandie
Hillcrest residents in Countesswells say they have been forgotten. Image: Steven Brandie
By Alberto Lejarraga

Residents of a social housing association in Aberdeen’s failed Countesswells development have told The P&J their roads are “a disgrace.”

Neighbours of Hillcrest homes explained that their roads have been untarred since they moved to the area five and a half years ago.

Their issue is one of the many affecting Countesswells, a failed new community on Aberdeen’s western edge created by former Dons chairman Stewart Milne and previously managed by Countesswells Development Limited (CDL), a subsidiary of the Stewart Milne Group.

CDL went into administration in November 2021 while Stewart Milne collapsed earlier this year, leaving residents with unanswered questions and thousands of unfinished homes.

As for the unpaved roads, Hillcrest residents claim that they are a major “safety issue” that makes their area “one of the worst in Aberdeen.”

‘Our neighbourhood looks like a s***hole’

Steven Brandie, 39, was excited when he moved to Deer Park Walk in Countesswells five and a half years ago.

But his enthusiasm has taken a big fall over the years as his road is still untarred with “massive potholes everywhere.”

He said: “Nearby roads where private homes are were tarred last year but we’ve been forgotten.

“They also blocked off my road while asphalting the private ones.”

Hillcrest residents in Countesswells say they have been forgotten. Picture show untarred road in the development. Image: Steven Brandie.
Deer Park Walk remains untarred after nearly six years. Image: Steven Brandie
Countesswells roads where social houses are have not been tarred in contrast with those with private homes. Image: Steven Brandie

The Aberdonian continued: “My local MP Stephen Flynn has written to the council but they’re saying they cannot take over the roads as they were not completed to a standard where they can be adopted.

“We are around 200 people affected by the issue. Our neighbourhood looks like a s***hole.”

Burst tyres and people falling over

Another Hillcrest resident who chooses to remain anonymous explained the roads are “a big safety issue.”

The Countesswells resident, who lives in Deer Park View, said: “The roads are unfinished, which is causing damage to cars such as burst tyres.

“It seems to be the area where the social houses are that has been forgotten.”

The roads are full of potholes. Image: Steven Brandie
Hillcrest residents say the roads are a big safety issue. Image: Steven Brandie

He continued: “The private homes got theirs finished but our roads and pavements are honestly a disgrace; there are potholes everywhere, it’s just a mess.”

The affected resident said that people have been falling, including schoolkids who have tripped over.

He concluded: “I’ve contacted the council regularly and they admitted the development is unsafe but replied they can’t do anything until the administrators finish the work.

“There’s a big safety issue in the development, but as it is now into administration, no-one cares.”

Countesswells businesses affected by unfinished roads

Both neighbours also explained that local businesses in the area are affected by the issue.

They said that a barber who recently moved into one of the business units is struggling to get clients as their customers cannot find the premises as they are forced to take a big detour around the neighbourhood.

It comes as Burgess Place, a road which forms part of Deer Park Walk, remains fenced off after two years even though no works have been carried out for months.

Burgess Place remains fenced off although no works have been carried out for months. Image: Steven Brandie

“The road was fenced off because they were building homes but that’s not the case anymore, so why have they not removed the fence?” they said.

Administrators admit ‘no agreed timescale for road completion’

FRP Advisory, administrators of CDL, told The P&J that there is no agreed timescale for the completion of the road works.

A spokesman said: “Deer Park Walk is a road which was initially constructed, but not completed, pre the appointment of the Joint Administrators in November 2021.

“The Joint Administrators have assisted in completing and delivering the Hillcrest housing in that vicinity post their appointment.

“This road is part of the overall outstanding road and adoption works at the Countesswells Development identified post appointment.

He continued: “All areas of the incomplete and unadopted roadway or footpaths at the Countesswells Development have been and are being monitored and any areas of safety identified are being addressed as a matter of priority.

“There is no agreed timescale for the completion of the road works at this time, however monitoring and review of the position is ongoing while efforts to secure a sale of the Countesswells Development continue.”

Countesswells road issue ‘terribly unfair’

SNP MP for Aberdeen South Stephen Flynn said: “It’s terribly unfair that, through no fault of their own, my constituents appear to be stuck between the council and an administrator in trying to secure much needed road improvements.

“I’ve obviously been in contact with the administrators to try and move this matter forward as the status quo is clearly untenable and a solution is needed”

Aberdeen City Council has been contacted, but no response has been received at the time of publication.

Exclusive: Stewart Milne Group went bust owing hundreds of millions

 

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

We reveal the costs involved as major spending plans get under way at the beach.
Costs revealed as Aberdeen's big-spending beach bonanza begins
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A violent and controlling rapist who subjected women to more than a decade of abuse was warned that he faced a long jail sentence Picture shows; Callum Gordon was convicted by a jury after a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh. N/A. Supplied by Facebook (Callum Gordon) / DC Thomson (Edinburgh High Court) Date; Unknown
Violent and controlling Aberdeen rapist to be jailed for decade of abuse against three…
Police confirmed they are investigating a "disturbance" which ended on Gerrard Street
'We ran for our lives': Aberdeen city centre street locked down after reports of…
Silverburn House fly tipping.
Site of prominent former Bridge of Don office block becomes dumping ground
Image show Aberdeen brighten up with Spectra lights. The spirit of Spectra could light up Aberdeen city centre throughout the year. Image Calum Stuart
‘Who comes up with these ‘bright’ ideas?’: Readers react to plan to light up…
Flour not poison on streets of Torry.
Torry white powder mystery solved as substance confirmed as flour
The nightclub was filled with people dancing and singing.
Gallery: Afternoon disco for over-30s hailed huge success in Aberdeen
The former Peterhead fishmongers will become a retail warehouse for church members. Image: Google Street View
Peterhead church turning old fishmongers into 'members only' shop
7 May 2023. A93 Cambus o May, Ballater,Aberdeenshire,Scotland. This is the scene of the serious RTC on the A93. Credit - Jasperimage
Teen, 17, caused horror A93 head-on smash while checking phone
Exterior of Blackfriars pub and flats above
Flat in listed building above historic Aberdeen pub hits the market