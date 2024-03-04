‘We’ve been forgotten’: Countesswells residents call untarred roads a disgrace amid safety fears

Residents of a social housing association in Aberdeen’s failed Countesswells development have told The P&J their roads are “a disgrace.”

Neighbours of Hillcrest homes explained that their roads have been untarred since they moved to the area five and a half years ago.

Their issue is one of the many affecting Countesswells, a failed new community on Aberdeen’s western edge created by former Dons chairman Stewart Milne and previously managed by Countesswells Development Limited (CDL), a subsidiary of the Stewart Milne Group.

CDL went into administration in November 2021 while Stewart Milne collapsed earlier this year, leaving residents with unanswered questions and thousands of unfinished homes.

As for the unpaved roads, Hillcrest residents claim that they are a major “safety issue” that makes their area “one of the worst in Aberdeen.”

‘Our neighbourhood looks like a s***hole’

Steven Brandie, 39, was excited when he moved to Deer Park Walk in Countesswells five and a half years ago.

But his enthusiasm has taken a big fall over the years as his road is still untarred with “massive potholes everywhere.”

He said: “Nearby roads where private homes are were tarred last year but we’ve been forgotten.

“They also blocked off my road while asphalting the private ones.”

The Aberdonian continued: “My local MP Stephen Flynn has written to the council but they’re saying they cannot take over the roads as they were not completed to a standard where they can be adopted.

“We are around 200 people affected by the issue. Our neighbourhood looks like a s***hole.”

Burst tyres and people falling over

Another Hillcrest resident who chooses to remain anonymous explained the roads are “a big safety issue.”

The Countesswells resident, who lives in Deer Park View, said: “The roads are unfinished, which is causing damage to cars such as burst tyres.

“It seems to be the area where the social houses are that has been forgotten.”

He continued: “The private homes got theirs finished but our roads and pavements are honestly a disgrace; there are potholes everywhere, it’s just a mess.”

The affected resident said that people have been falling, including schoolkids who have tripped over.

He concluded: “I’ve contacted the council regularly and they admitted the development is unsafe but replied they can’t do anything until the administrators finish the work.

“There’s a big safety issue in the development, but as it is now into administration, no-one cares.”

Countesswells businesses affected by unfinished roads

Both neighbours also explained that local businesses in the area are affected by the issue.

They said that a barber who recently moved into one of the business units is struggling to get clients as their customers cannot find the premises as they are forced to take a big detour around the neighbourhood.

It comes as Burgess Place, a road which forms part of Deer Park Walk, remains fenced off after two years even though no works have been carried out for months.

“The road was fenced off because they were building homes but that’s not the case anymore, so why have they not removed the fence?” they said.

Administrators admit ‘no agreed timescale for road completion’

FRP Advisory, administrators of CDL, told The P&J that there is no agreed timescale for the completion of the road works.

A spokesman said: “Deer Park Walk is a road which was initially constructed, but not completed, pre the appointment of the Joint Administrators in November 2021.

“The Joint Administrators have assisted in completing and delivering the Hillcrest housing in that vicinity post their appointment.

“This road is part of the overall outstanding road and adoption works at the Countesswells Development identified post appointment.

He continued: “All areas of the incomplete and unadopted roadway or footpaths at the Countesswells Development have been and are being monitored and any areas of safety identified are being addressed as a matter of priority.

“There is no agreed timescale for the completion of the road works at this time, however monitoring and review of the position is ongoing while efforts to secure a sale of the Countesswells Development continue.”

Countesswells road issue ‘terribly unfair’

SNP MP for Aberdeen South Stephen Flynn said: “It’s terribly unfair that, through no fault of their own, my constituents appear to be stuck between the council and an administrator in trying to secure much needed road improvements.

“I’ve obviously been in contact with the administrators to try and move this matter forward as the status quo is clearly untenable and a solution is needed”

Aberdeen City Council has been contacted, but no response has been received at the time of publication.