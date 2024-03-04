Keith-based Roehill Springs Distillery targets global gin market

Husband and wife team Duncan and Shirley Morrison are targeting global expansion for their business Roehill Springs Distillery.

Situated at Newtack Farm in Keith, Moray, the duo produce small-batch gins that capture the very best flavours that the Scottish Highlands has to offer.

Starting out with their Roehill Springs Gin No.5, which was released in August 2019, the distillery now also sells Roehill Springs Blue, a light and fruity gin that changes colour once a mixer is added.

It also produces its Navy Strength gin and its newest offering Honeyberry gin which is its first full strength product.

Canada and Dubai targets

With business booming, Duncan and Shirley have their sights set on exporting to Canada, Dubai and the Far East.

Duncan, who used to work as a still man at Chivas Brothers, said: “Business has been going well and we are now looking towards exporting to the like of Canada, Dubai and the Far East.

“We are looking in to trying to appoint distributors and partners abroad.

“It would be a huge move for us.”

The couple will be attending Showcasing Scotland, the largest global food and drink event held in Scotland.

Duncan is hoping the event can lead to opportunities in both the UK and abroad for Roehill Springs Distillery as it looks towards breaking in to exporting.

Independent business

The couple, who launched Roehill Springs Distillery in 2019, have produced 8,100 bottles so far with 180 per batch.

Everything is done within their micro-distillery.

Their award-winning gin is currently sold in local farm shops, agricultural shows and through a wholesaler in Shetland.

Duncan said: “We want to keep our products premium and have started using a brand ambassador.

“All our work is done on site and we are totally independent.

“We got a new electric still which has made a big difference.

“We are looking forward to future prospects for us.”