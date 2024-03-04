Keith-based Roehill Springs Distillery targets global gin market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Keith-based Roehill Springs Distillery targets global gin market

Co-owner Duncan Morrison hopes to see his products in destinations around the world.

By Kelly Wilson
David Morrison, owner of Roehill Springs Distillery, with some of his products. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
David Morrison, owner of Roehill Springs Distillery, with some of his products. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Husband and wife team Duncan and Shirley Morrison are targeting global expansion for their business Roehill Springs Distillery.

Situated at Newtack Farm in Keith, Moray, the duo produce small-batch gins that capture the very best flavours that the Scottish Highlands has to offer.

Starting out with their Roehill Springs Gin No.5, which was released in August 2019, the distillery now also sells Roehill Springs Blue, a light and fruity gin that changes colour once a mixer is added.

It also produces its Navy Strength gin and its newest offering Honeyberry gin which is its first full strength product.

Canada and Dubai targets

With business booming, Duncan and Shirley have their sights set on exporting to Canada, Dubai and the Far East.

Duncan, who used to work as a still man at Chivas Brothers, said: “Business has been going well and we are now looking towards exporting to the like of Canada, Dubai and the Far East.

Roehill Springs Distillery gin could be on its way to Canada. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“We are looking in to trying to appoint distributors and partners abroad.

“It would be a huge move for us.”

The couple will be attending Showcasing Scotland, the largest global food and drink event held in Scotland.

Duncan is hoping the event can lead to opportunities in both the UK and abroad for Roehill Springs Distillery as it looks towards breaking in to exporting.

Independent business

The couple, who launched Roehill Springs Distillery in 2019, have produced 8,100 bottles so far with 180 per batch.

Everything is done within their micro-distillery.

Roehill Springs Distillery products. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Their award-winning gin is currently sold in local farm shops, agricultural shows and through a wholesaler in Shetland.

Duncan said: “We want to keep our products premium and have started using a brand ambassador.

“All our work is done on site and we are totally independent.

“We got a new electric still which has made a big difference.

“We are looking forward to future prospects for us.”

