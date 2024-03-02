Man charged following 3am crash on Rosemount Viaduct

A man has been charged and due in court following a crash on Rosemount Viaduct early this morning.

The incident occurred at around 3am on Saturday morning near The Break Maker on the busy city centre road.

The crash involved just one car.

Police confirmed a 48-year-old man had been charged in relation to the crash and will appear in court on Monday.

The road was closed for several hours but reopened later on Saturday morning.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 3.10am on Saturday, March 2, officers were called to a report of a one car crash on Rosemount Viaduct, Aberdeen.

“A 48-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with road traffic offences and is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday, March 4.”