‘My son is shaken’: Police investigate ‘vicious attack’ on 12-year-old in Peterhead

Police are investigating reports that a 12-year-old boy was attacked at a Peterhead park.

The primary school pupil was allegedly assaulted when playing with some friends at Grange Gardens on Friday, March 22.

His mum, who prefers to remain anonymous, told the Press & Journal that the assailants threatened him with a knife before “viciously attacking” him.

The boy’s friends started screaming for help until a walker came to the rescue.

She said: “A passerby stayed with my son and friends while they called an ambulance and one of their parents.

“The dad of one of my boy’s pals brought him home and I immediately took him down to Peterhead Minor Injuries Unit, where he was treated for his injuries.

She explained that police officers arrived shortly after they were contacted by the staff.

Her son has sore teeth, several bruises, lumps, and a possible broken nose as a result of the attack.

She added: “We’re waiting to see an emergency dentist tomorrow, but in the grand scheme of things, it could have been so much worse.”

Mother of Peterhead boy ‘terrified’ after assault

The 12-year-old’s mother said she is “terrified” for her son to go to secondary school next year.

She explained: “He will study there next academic year and I’m terrified for him.

“The head teacher issued a statement that new S1 pupils will not be allowed to take their phones to school, meaning he will have no access to reach for help if anything happens – it’s such a worry.”

The concerned mother added that her son and his friends are “shaken” by the incident and that she wants consequences for the attackers.

She told the Press and Journal: “As a mum, it is a constant worry as your children grow up, but to get a phone call saying your child has been viciously attacked and threatened with a knife whilst out playing with his friends is something no parent should have to go through.

“I just hope the attackers are dealt with appropriately and that their punishment puts a message to all youngsters that attacks like this will not be tolerated.”

‘Inquiries are ongoing’

The victim’s mum added that the police “have been very supportive and proactive in investigating the incident.”

A police spokesperson said: “On Friday, 22 March, 2024, we were made aware of a 12-year-old having been assaulted within Grange Gardens, Peterhead.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”