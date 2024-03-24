‘My son is shaken’: Police investigate ‘vicious attack’ on 12-year-old in Peterhead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘My son is shaken’: Police investigate ‘vicious attack’ on 12-year-old in Peterhead

The boy was allegedly assaulted and threatened with a knife.

By Alberto Lejarraga
The alleged assault took part at Grange Gardens. Picture shows said park.
The alleged assault took part at Grange Gardens.

Police are investigating reports that a 12-year-old boy was attacked at a Peterhead park.

The primary school pupil was allegedly assaulted when playing with some friends at Grange Gardens on Friday, March 22.

His mum, who prefers to remain anonymous, told the Press & Journal that the assailants threatened him with a knife before “viciously attacking” him.

The boy’s friends started screaming for help until a walker came to the rescue.

She said: “A passerby stayed with my son and friends while they called an ambulance and one of their parents.

“The dad of one of my boy’s pals brought him home and I immediately took him down to Peterhead Minor Injuries Unit, where he was treated for his injuries.

She explained that police officers arrived shortly after they were contacted by the staff.

Her son has sore teeth, several bruises, lumps, and a possible broken nose as a result of the attack.

She added: “We’re waiting to see an emergency dentist tomorrow, but in the grand scheme of things, it could have been so much worse.”

Mother of Peterhead boy ‘terrified’ after assault

The 12-year-old’s mother said she is “terrified” for her son to go to secondary school next year.

She explained: “He will study there next academic year and I’m terrified for him.

“The head teacher issued a statement that new S1 pupils will not be allowed to take their phones to school, meaning he will have no access to reach for help if anything happens – it’s such a worry.”

The concerned mother added that her son and his friends are “shaken” by the incident and that she wants consequences for the attackers.

She told the Press and Journal: “As a mum, it is a constant worry as your children grow up, but to get a phone call saying your child has been viciously attacked and threatened with a knife whilst out playing with his friends is something no parent should have to go through.

“I just hope the attackers are dealt with appropriately and that their punishment puts a message to all youngsters that attacks like this will not be tolerated.”

‘Inquiries are ongoing’

The victim’s mum added that the police “have been very supportive and proactive in investigating the incident.”

A police spokesperson said: “On Friday, 22 March, 2024, we were made aware of a 12-year-old having been assaulted within Grange Gardens, Peterhead.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

