Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen AirBnB flat shut down over claims of ‘underage booze parties’

Residents in the Ocean House block complained that noisy gatherings were making their lives a misery.

By Ben Hendry
To go with story by Ben Hendry. Airbnb row Picture shows; Ocean Apartments. aberdeen. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 22/03/2024
To go with story by Ben Hendry. Airbnb row Picture shows; Ocean Apartments. aberdeen. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 22/03/2024

Furious Aberdeen neighbours have claimed victory in a battle to shut down an Airbnb flat in their Ocean Apartments block.

The two-bedroom number 56 is on the top floor of the Park Road complex.

Owner Hassan Elibrachy recently applied for a licence to continue using it as a short-term let, under a new scheme introduced by the government last year.

The system threatens £2,500 fines for anyone offering their flats up as accommodation without official say-so.

The block in question near Aberdeen Beach. Image: DC Thomson

When this application went before Aberdeen City Council, long-suffering neighbours pleaded for it to be refused.

They claimed the apartment had previously been booked using a “fake account” and used as a party den by a squad of lairy underage drinkers.

But property manager Alex Gavrila argued that he had tried to keep problems to a minimum – and even accused grumpy neighbours of scaring off paying customers.

What did Aberdeen neighbours say about the Ocean Apartments Airbnb?

In a message to the licensing committee, Amy Thain explained that her partner’s flat is directly below number 56.

She said that music has been played “so loud” that they have had to venture upstairs to bang on the door and instruct the guests to keep it down.

At one point, Ms Thain had to do this at 7.30am, where she says she met “an extremely drunk couple who struggled to even open the door”.

She added: “I did not feel comfortable going up, not knowing the reaction I would face, but simply could not put up with the thumping dance music.”

Neighbours are fed up of boozy bashes. Image: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

‘We are extremely fed up’

The concerned woman explained that her partner works 12-hour shifts and is in the final year of his degree, while she works from home in the evenings and at weekends.

Her statement continued: “We struggle to concentrate when studying, working, reading or relaxing watching TV.

“We would appreciate being able to enjoy the time we do get to spend together in peace and not have the situation with the AirBnB causing continued detrimental effect.”

“We are extremely fed up with the noise and various other issues that living below
the Airbnb has caused over the past year and half.

“I fully object to the property owner, who does not appear to live in Aberdeen, profiting at the expense of people who call Aberdeen their home.”

Most neighbours are said to be friendly and quiet. Image: DC Thomson

‘Many guests were underage and consuming alcohol’ at Ocean Apartments Aberdeen Airbnb

James Harper owns number 57, next door, and his daughter lives there.

He said his “primary concern” is safety.

Mr Harper claimed that on one occasion youths booked out the apartment for a boozy get-together.

He said: “It appeared that many of the guests were underage and consuming alcohol.

“It transpires a female adult with a fake Airbnb account had booked the property for underage drinkers to party.

“On this occasion the police were also called.”

It’s claimed Aberdeen police officers were called. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

‘Our doors were shaking with the noise’

The committee was shown a copy of the message Mr Harper sent Mr Gavrila the morning after the revellers caused mayhem

It stated: “From what we saw of the approximately 10 people, majority of them
seemed under the age of 18 and we’re guessing alcohol was involved.

“We can’t continue to have a quiet weekend so horribly interrupted to the point of our flat doors shaking and disturbing our dog, we don’t find it too fair.”

Another neighbour, Joshua Fraser, added: “My partner was planning to move in here but we’ve had to put our plans on hold as it doesn’t feel as safe in here anymore.”

What does manager say about Ocean House Airbnb claims?

Mr Gavrila argued that he had tried to meet up with upset residents – and blocked off weeks in the booking calendar to arrange a summit.

But he says they did not respond.

He added that there were “no parties allowed” at the flat which was allegedly transformed into an underage drinking den.

Claim angry neigbours have made guests ‘feel threatened’

Mr Gavrila said they were “extremely selective” when it came to guests, preferring to welcome families and people working in the city.

But he claimed one family with a young child “felt threatened” by one of the neighbours banging on the door and cut short their stay.

The Ocean Apartments development on Park Road. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

He added: “We have implemented safety issues when vetting our customers, we have two sets of eyes looking over potential guests.

“We have tried our best to get in touch with the neighbours… I can’t really tell who is going to be noisy, and I’ve done everything possible to answer them as quickly as possible.”

What did councillors decide?

Committee convener Gill Al-Samarai told the manager he had left it too late to try and make amends with unhappy residents.

She added: “I don’t think you have put adequate measures in place.”

The application was unanimously refused, though Mr Gavrila mentioned lodging an appeal.

Do you think they made the right decision? Let us know in our comments section below

Airbnb told the Press and Journal that it “investigates” every report it receives from concerned neighbours.

The organisation highlighted its Neighbourhood Support Line, which can be used to report urgent concerns.

It comes after we revealed a pair of short-term let licences were rejected at the city’s Fraser House block.

It came after residents complained to the council that they were being used by sex workers.

Read more here:

Fraser House Airbnbs closed down as Aberdeen neighbours claim they are being ‘used by sex workers’

Conversation