Man v Food star Adam Richman tries butteries, steak and seafood on Aberdeen food tour

Man v Food star Adam Richman has praised Aberdeen’s food scene after being wowed by steak, seafood and butteries.

The actor stopped off in the Granite City as part of his new Food Network UK show Adam Richman Eats Britain, where he samples the best food the country has to offer.

Driving a Mini Cooper emblazoned with the USA flag, he ran the rule over The Silver Darling, Vovem Meat and Liquor, the Tilly Butcher and The Bread Maker.

His first destination was steakhouse Vovem Meat and Liquor on Union Street.

‘Every man dines, but not every man lives’

Approaching the restaurant, Adam said: “From what I’ve been told Vovem restaurant, right here in Aberdeen, respects this unbelievable bit of Scottish produce by cooking it in a way that is both pure, primal and flavoured – with fire!

“Boasting a unique menu using the finest premium meat, Vovem has become a destination for great steak in Aberdeen.”

Adam was prepared an Aberdeen Angus ribeye in bone marrow butter with triple-cooked chips and pork belly while he watched on in the kitchen.

He was then treated to his own private dining experience on Union Street before the restaurant opened for the day.

Taking his first bite, he said: “Don’t talk to me right now… just forward my mail to this seat because I’m going to be here for a while.

“Before I’ve even eaten it, I can confidently say this next bite is gonna be one of the best things I’ve ever eaten.

As he continued the meal he added: “Every man dines, but not every man truly lives.”

Adam meets the Tilly butcher

The professional foodie, who rose to fame with the Travel Channel show Man v Food, also found himself in Tillydrone to meet with the famous Tilly Butcher.

He ventured north of the city to taste some of the most “amazingly and interestingly flavoured pies available anywhere”.

Visiting viral sensation Liam Scott’s shop on Hayton Road, he said it had a “rock and roll butcher kind of vibe”.

Adam was then invited to make a pie in the kitchen.

They put their heads together to make a chicken, gravy and mealy pie which Adam said “was really, really good,” and threatened to take the whole tray home with him.

Aberdeen’s famous buttery ranked

Next on the list was The Bread Maker on Rosemount Viaduct to try Aberdeen’s most famous pastry – the buttery.

Asked to be presented with the full “buttery platter” staff gave him a buttery accompanied with butter, jam and marmalade.

Despite his choice of toppings, he opted for the naked buttery.

Before starting to eat, he said: “One thing I love, is that when you see something made well, you already start eating with your eyes.

“It’s crazy, it’s like crispy on the bottom, flaky on the top and chewy in the centre.

“It’s delicious.”

Aberdeen ‘an absolute feast’

The last destination Adam’s Granite City tour was The Silver Darling.

The sophisticated Aberdeen Harbour seafood restaurant promises dining with a view.

Pulling up to the Pocra Quay hotspot, he said “no-one does seafood quite like them.”

The chefs on the pier then served up Adam’s very first Cullen Skink in front of what he described as the best restaurant views he’d seen in 13 years.

Eventually tasting the soup after taking in the “stunning” view, he said: “it’s so good”.

Concluding his Aberdeen trip, he said: “eating his way around Aberdeen had been an absolute feast”.

Ahead of the programme airing last night, he added on X: “Reasons to love the Aberdeen episode of #AdamRichmanEatsBritain tonight on @FoodNetwork_UK.

“1) insanely delicious, and original, overflowing meat pies from the Tilly butcher.

“2) Liam aka Lurch aka the Tilly Butcher himself, is not only a lovely fella, but he took his 5 star formal butcher training back to his neighbourhood of Tillydrone, to make sure that “his people” could get great quality food that they could afford.

“3) An amazing bakery in town that hires differently abled men & women and teaches them baking skills, business skills, and gives them an amazing sense of confidence.

“4) and if you are a meat eater, welcome to the home of Aberdeen Angus. And Aberdeen restaurant Vovem is a meat eater’s dream.

“5) getting to experience a traditional seafood meal at Silver Darling with a glorious view, of the sea, and watching dolphins frolic while eating Cullen skink!”