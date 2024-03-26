Man v Food star Adam Richman tries butteries, steak and seafood on Aberdeen food tour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Man v Food star Adam Richman tries butteries, steak and seafood on Aberdeen food tour

The professional foodie sampled the best the city has to offer.

By Graham Fleming
Man v Food star Adam Richman poses with the Tilly Butcher after making his own pie, and The Bread Maker in Aberdeen after trying butteries during his Food Network UK show Adam Richman Eats Britain.
Man v Food star Adam Richman praised Aberdeen's food scene. Image: Adam Richman.

Man v Food star Adam Richman has praised Aberdeen’s food scene after being wowed by steak, seafood and butteries.

The actor stopped off in the Granite City as part of his new Food Network UK show Adam Richman Eats Britain, where he samples the best food the country has to offer.

Driving a Mini Cooper emblazoned with the USA flag, he ran the rule over The Silver Darling, Vovem Meat and Liquor, the Tilly Butcher and The Bread Maker.

His first destination was steakhouse Vovem Meat and Liquor on Union Street.

‘Every man dines, but not every man lives’

Approaching the restaurant, Adam said: “From what I’ve been told Vovem restaurant, right here in Aberdeen, respects this unbelievable bit of Scottish produce by cooking it in a way that is both pure, primal and flavoured – with fire!

“Boasting a unique menu using the finest premium meat, Vovem has become a destination for great steak in Aberdeen.”

Adam was wowed by the ribeye steak served on Union Street. Image: Adam Richman via X.

Adam was prepared an Aberdeen Angus ribeye in bone marrow butter with triple-cooked chips and pork belly while he watched on in the kitchen.

He was then treated to his own private dining experience on Union Street before the restaurant opened for the day.

Taking his first bite, he said: “Don’t talk to me right now… just forward my mail to this seat because I’m going to be here for a while.

“Before I’ve even eaten it, I can confidently say this next bite is gonna be one of the best things I’ve ever eaten.

As he continued the meal he added: “Every man dines, but not every man truly lives.”

Adam meets the Tilly butcher

The professional foodie, who rose to fame with the Travel Channel show Man v Food, also found himself in Tillydrone to meet with the famous Tilly Butcher.

He ventured north of the city to taste some of the most “amazingly and interestingly flavoured pies available anywhere”.

The Tilly Butcher teamed up with Richman to make his famous pies. Image: Adam Richman via X.

Visiting viral sensation Liam Scott’s shop on Hayton Road, he said it had a “rock and roll butcher kind of vibe”.

Adam was then invited to make a pie in the kitchen.

They put their heads together to make a chicken, gravy and mealy pie which Adam said “was really, really good,” and threatened to take the whole tray home with him.

Aberdeen’s famous buttery ranked

Next on the list was The Bread Maker on Rosemount Viaduct to try Aberdeen’s most famous pastry – the buttery.

Asked to be presented with the full  “buttery platter” staff gave him a buttery accompanied with butter, jam and marmalade.

Despite his choice of toppings, he opted for the naked buttery.

Before starting to eat, he said: “One thing I love, is that when you see something made well, you already start eating with your eyes.

“It’s crazy, it’s like crispy on the bottom, flaky on the top and chewy in the centre.

“It’s delicious.”

He visited The Bread Maker on Rosemount Viaduct to try a buttery. Image: Adam Richman via X.

Aberdeen ‘an absolute feast’

The last destination Adam’s Granite City tour was The Silver Darling.

The sophisticated Aberdeen Harbour seafood restaurant promises dining with a view.

Pulling up to the Pocra Quay hotspot, he said “no-one does seafood quite like them.”

The chefs on the pier then served up Adam’s very first Cullen Skink in front of what he described as the best restaurant views he’d seen in 13 years.

Eventually tasting the soup after taking in the “stunning” view, he said: “it’s so good”.

Concluding his Aberdeen trip, he said: “eating his way around Aberdeen had been an absolute feast”.

Man v Food star Adam Richman praises Aberdeen food scene

Ahead of the programme airing last night, he added on X: “Reasons to love the Aberdeen episode of #AdamRichmanEatsBritain tonight on @FoodNetwork_UK.

“1) insanely delicious, and original, overflowing meat pies from the Tilly butcher.

“2) Liam aka Lurch aka the Tilly Butcher himself, is not only a lovely fella, but he took his 5 star formal butcher training back to his neighbourhood of Tillydrone, to make sure that “his people” could get great quality food that they could afford.

“3) An amazing bakery in town that hires differently abled men & women and teaches them baking skills, business skills, and gives them an amazing sense of confidence.

“4) and if you are a meat eater, welcome to the home of Aberdeen Angus. And Aberdeen restaurant Vovem is a meat eater’s dream.

“5) getting to experience a traditional seafood meal at Silver Darling with a glorious view, of the sea, and watching dolphins frolic while eating Cullen skink!”

Lurch Monster’s Tilly Butcher: A butcher like no other

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Moray Cup bottles
Will Irn-Bru firm revive popular north-east soft drink Moray Cup?
Stonehaven Tolbooth Association trustees Douglas Cusine, Dennis Collie, Andrew Newton, Mary Sutcliffe and Liz Ritchie outside the museum. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson
Stonehaven volunteers 'hopeful' of Tolbooth takeover despite restaurant wrangle
Jamieson and Carry has taken over two extra units on Union Street in a bid to become "one of the best retail spaces in the UK".
'Shopping experience isn't the same online': Why Jamieson and Carry is spending millions to…
Wetherspoons bar.
'A massive investment in Aberdeen': Take a sneak peek at The Justice Mill's £1.4…
A sketch of the Covid memorial cairn planned for Bon Accord Terrace Gardens in Aberdeen. Image: George King Architects/Aberdeen City Council
First look at plans for Aberdeen's Covid memorial in Bon Accord Terrace Gardens
Police car outside houses on Hayton Road, Tillydrone.
Man facing attempted murder charge over Tillydrone disturbance
Robert Angus and the scene of his crime on Ashvale Place. Image: DC Thomson
Married Aberdeen dad who led 'crime-free life' turned into sex predator aged 50
Ye Olde Frigate bar in Aberdeen city centre is being forced to remove its outdoor seating area.
Aberdeen pub forced to remove outdoor seating after council launches enforcement action
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Man left victim with broken jaw in garden gnome attack on Christmas Day
The A90
A90 reopens after northbound traffic blocked after road accident

Conversation