‘Shopping experience isn’t the same online’: Why Jamieson and Carry is spending millions to bring luxury to Union Street

Why would a renowned local business like Jamieson and Carry choose to invest millions in Aberdeen’s Union Street?

The Granite Mile has suffered scores of setbacks in recent years, with shops either shutting completely or relocating to nearby centres.

Each blow is accompanied by warnings that this will be the “final nail in its coffin”.

But among all this doom and gloom, there are promising signs.

And Jamieson and Carry’s big-spending plans are bringing some major brands onto the thoroughfare.

So, one year on from the launch of dedicated efforts to save Union Street, we asked bosses why they’ve embarked on such a spree…

‘There is still loads of potential in Union Street shopping’

The family-run jeweller, which has been a high street fixture since 1733, has bucked a trend by ploughing millions into expanding their successful business in recent months.

At a time when many opt to trade solely online, Jamieson and Carry bosses believe investing in their in-store experience is the way forward.

And they hope this mindset is exactly what will help them become “one of the best luxury retail spaces” not only in Aberdeen, but across the UK.

Last December, Jamieson and Carry opened a new Tag Heuer boutique on 132 Union Street – offering high-end Swiss watches worth thousands of pounds.

The company is also on the verge of transforming the former AllSaints clothing store next door into a specialist Rolex showroom.

It would be the first of its kind in the north-east once completed, with bosses hoping to welcome their first customers in autumn.

What is their strategy to attract customers?

Jamieson and Carry partner Philip Carry says this major investment underpins the firm’s commitment to Union Street.

Mr Carry adds that while online shopping has been boomed in recent years, the desire to see and feel the product in store is very much still alive.

This doesn’t mean they are out of touch with the trends though.

The company still relies on an online store to show off the various collections of jewellery, Swiss watches and luxury gift boxes on offer.

But Mr Carry says this is more of an invitation to come in and explore the products up-close.

He continues: “Shopping habits may have changed, but we know there is a real and growing demand for a shopping experience that cannot be replicated with online shopping alone.

“Our website acts as a great starting point.

“But when it comes to a significant purchase like an engagement ring or a beautiful Swiss watch, there is nothing like coming in-store to experience the collections.”

Is now the right time to put your trust into Union Street?

This personal approach is exactly what their customers value most, he reckons.

Mr Carry says the service they provide needs to reflect their products, boasting some of the world’s biggest luxury brands.

And perhaps, this could be the key to bringing new fortunes to the city centre.

While Mr Carry acknowledges the turmoil Aberdeen’s high street is currently going through, he believes there are better days ahead.

He adds: “Union Street, like high streets right across the UK, faces its challenges.

“But there are lots of positive developments under way which are collectively looking to address this.

“That is why we continue to invest in our Union Street presence, striving to bring the best luxury shopping experience to the people of Aberdeen and beyond.”

