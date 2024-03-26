‘Shopping experience isn’t the same online’: Why Jamieson and Carry is spending millions to bring luxury to Union Street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Shopping experience isn’t the same online’: Why Jamieson and Carry is spending millions to bring luxury to Union Street

The family-run jeweller says the key to thriving on Aberdeen's Granite Mile is offering "the best in-store shopping experience".

By Denny Andonova
Jamieson and Carry has taken over two extra units on Union Street in a bid to become "one of the best retail spaces in the UK".
Jamieson and Carry has taken over two extra units on Union Street in a bid to become "one of the best retail spaces in the UK". Image: Denny Andonova and Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson.

Why would a renowned local business like Jamieson and Carry choose to invest millions in Aberdeen’s Union Street?

The Granite Mile has suffered scores of setbacks in recent years, with shops either shutting completely or relocating to nearby centres.

Each blow is accompanied by warnings that this will be the “final nail in its coffin”.

But among all this doom and gloom, there are promising signs.

People walking along Aberdeen's Union Street.
City leaders have made it their priority to increase footfall into the city centre, with scenes like these few and far between. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

And Jamieson and Carry’s big-spending plans are bringing some major brands onto the thoroughfare.

So, one year on from the launch of dedicated efforts to save Union Street, we asked bosses why they’ve embarked on such a spree…

Jamieson and Carry store on Union Street
Jamieson and Carry is expanding onto Union Street – taking over one empty unit after another… Image: Denny Andonova/DC Thomson.

‘There is still loads of potential in Union Street shopping’

The family-run jeweller, which has been a high street fixture since 1733, has bucked a trend by ploughing millions into expanding their successful business in recent months.

At a time when many opt to trade solely online, Jamieson and Carry bosses believe investing in their in-store experience is the way forward.

And they hope this mindset is exactly what will help them become “one of the best luxury retail spaces” not only in Aberdeen, but across the UK.

More than 150 invited guests – including businesses, experts and politicians – were invited to an emergency summit to discuss ways to save Aberdeen’s Union Street in 2022. Picture of (L-R) Adrian Watson (Aberdeen Inspired), Christopher Carry (Jamieson and Carry), Mario Gizzi (Amarone), Stuart McPhee (Siberia), Padraig McCloskey (Shell) Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Last December, Jamieson and Carry opened a new Tag Heuer boutique on 132 Union Street – offering high-end Swiss watches worth thousands of pounds.

The company is also on the verge of transforming the former AllSaints clothing store next door into a specialist Rolex showroom.

It would be the first of its kind in the north-east once completed, with bosses hoping to welcome their first customers in autumn.

The new area next door will become home to luxury watch brand Rolex. Image: Nason Foster Limited.

What is their strategy to attract customers?

Jamieson and Carry partner Philip Carry says this major investment underpins the firm’s commitment to Union Street.

Mr Carry adds that while online shopping has been boomed in recent years, the desire to see and feel the product in store is very much still alive.

Christopher Carry, partner at Jamieson and Carry, at their long-established shop on Union Street. Image: Colin Rennie/DC Thomson.

This doesn’t mean they are out of touch with the trends though.

The company still relies on an online store to show off the various collections of jewellery, Swiss watches and luxury gift boxes on offer.

But Mr Carry says this is more of an invitation to come in and explore the products up-close.

Philip Carry says nothing can replace the traditional “see and feel” experience customers get in store. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

He continues: “Shopping habits may have changed, but we know there is a real and growing demand for a shopping experience that cannot be replicated with online shopping alone.

“Our website acts as a great starting point.

“But when it comes to a significant purchase like an engagement ring or a beautiful Swiss watch, there is nothing like coming in-store to experience the collections.”

The interior of the new TAG Heauer store in Aberdeen.
Aberdeen’s new flagship store TAG Heuer sells the much sought after Carrera Collection. Image: Jamieson & Carry.

What do you think of Jamieson and Carry’s expansion plans? Let us know in our comments section below.

Is now the right time to put your trust into Union Street?

This personal approach is exactly what their customers value most, he reckons.

Mr Carry says the service they provide needs to reflect their products, boasting some of the world’s biggest luxury brands.

And perhaps, this could be the key to bringing new fortunes to the city centre.

While Mr Carry acknowledges the turmoil Aberdeen’s high street is currently going through, he believes there are better days ahead.

The facade of the new TAG Heauer on Union Street.
The new Tag Heuer boutique opened on Union Street last December. Image: Jamieson & Carry.

He adds: “Union Street, like high streets right across the UK, faces its challenges.

“But there are lots of positive developments under way which are collectively looking to address this.

“That is why we continue to invest in our Union Street presence, striving to bring the best luxury shopping experience to the people of Aberdeen and beyond.”

It comes after we spoke to the Attic clothes shop on how they are finding life on Union Street. 

The future of Aberdeen

Conversation