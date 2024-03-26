Stonehaven volunteers ‘hopeful’ of Tolbooth takeover despite restaurant wrangle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stonehaven volunteers ‘hopeful’ of Tolbooth takeover despite restaurant wrangle

Aberdeenshire Council officers had recommended that the group only be given ownership of the ground floor museum - but the community heroes want more...

By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter
Stonehaven Tolbooth Association trustees Douglas Cusine, Dennis Collie, Andrew Newton, Mary Sutcliffe and Liz Ritchie outside the museum. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson
Stonehaven Tolbooth Association trustees Douglas Cusine, Dennis Collie, Andrew Newton, Mary Sutcliffe and Liz Ritchie outside the museum. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson

Volunteers behind the popular Tolbooth Museum in Stonehaven are one step closer to making the town’s oldest building their own – for just £1.

Stonehaven Tolbooth Association (STA) is hoping to take ownership of the entire Old Pier site from Aberdeenshire Council.

It was built in the late 16th Century as a storehouse but later became a courthouse and prison.

The Museum is now run and managed by dedicated volunteers and houses artefacts including original prison cell doors, stocks and punishment devices.

The Tolbooth building is home to the musuem and a popular restaurant. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

But, council officers are insisting that STA can only take on the ground floor and courtyard areas.

They argued that the restaurant on the first floor should remain under council control, due to policy and the ongoing lease.

STA’s community asset transfer application was considered by the Kincardine and Mearns area committee earlier today.

Stonehaven Tolbooth Association praised for work

Committee members were told the request was “unique” as volunteers had sought to take over the whole Tolbooth building, including the busy restaurant upstairs.

Area manager Tim Stephen told councillors that by maintaining the restaurant, Aberdeenshire Council would be liable for the building should any repairs be needed.

He also said the business interests of the eatery would “best be served” under the council and adding it to the transfer would add “significant” costs to the group.

But despite this, the committee unanimously backed the idea of handing the whole building over…

Plaques outside the Tolbooth Museum tell the history of Stonehaven’s oldest building. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson

Councillor Dawn Black believed that splitting the building would be “detrimental” to it.

She explained: “It is an A-listed building and keeping it intact would actually be of benefit.

“The group have proved beyond doubt in the last 12 years that they are perfectly capable of running a sustainable charity.

“They have improved the museum no ends from what it was before.”

The Tolbooth building overlooks Stonehaven harbour. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

Committee chairwoman councillor Sarah Dickinson said the beloved building would be in a “safe pair of hands”.

She added: “They have the interest of the building firmly in view and will put necessary investment in that building to the benefit of Stonehaven.

“They are doing their very best, and remarkably so, to increase footfall and to become an outstanding venue for visitors and the town.”

So where does this leave the volunteers?

As the local councillors went against official recommendations, the request will go before the business services committee at a later date to be decided once and for all.

Trustees are ‘hopeful’ transfer will be approved

Speaking afterwards, trustee Douglas Cusine said the group was “delighted” with how the meeting went.

He added: “The outcome was very favourable and we are very pleased with the positive comments made by quite a few of the councillors.”

Stonehaven Tolbooth Association trustees Douglas Cusine, Dennis Collie, Andrew Newton and Mary Sutcliffe inside the museum. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson

Douglas also said they were “hopeful” that the business committee will back the complete transfer.

STA confirmed that it would work with the current occupier of the Tolbooth restaurant to ensure they remain in the venue.

Why was the Stonehaven Tolbooth museum closed?

Aberdeenshire Council closed the museum in 2011 as part of budget cuts and stripped it out completely, with all of its exhibits taken away and stored in Mintlaw.

But a committee was formed and came together to open the visitor attraction once again after just two months.

Over the last 12 years, the devoted trustees have been working hard to build up donations and turn the site into a community hub.

Clare Thomas pictured at the Tolbooth Museum. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

The Stonehaven museum has since hosted a number of weddings, a Burns Supper, children’s parties and even paranormal investigations.

Looking to the future, the trustees revealed their aim to add an extension to the building.

But for now, the group is focusing its efforts on transforming the courtyard, which is currently unused.

Stonehaven’s crumbling former Sea Cadets hall to be transformed into base for youth club

Conversation