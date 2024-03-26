Stonehaven volunteers ‘hopeful’ of Tolbooth takeover despite restaurant wrangle

Volunteers behind the popular Tolbooth Museum in Stonehaven are one step closer to making the town’s oldest building their own – for just £1.

Stonehaven Tolbooth Association (STA) is hoping to take ownership of the entire Old Pier site from Aberdeenshire Council.

It was built in the late 16th Century as a storehouse but later became a courthouse and prison.

The Museum is now run and managed by dedicated volunteers and houses artefacts including original prison cell doors, stocks and punishment devices.

But, council officers are insisting that STA can only take on the ground floor and courtyard areas.

They argued that the restaurant on the first floor should remain under council control, due to policy and the ongoing lease.

STA’s community asset transfer application was considered by the Kincardine and Mearns area committee earlier today.

Stonehaven Tolbooth Association praised for work

Committee members were told the request was “unique” as volunteers had sought to take over the whole Tolbooth building, including the busy restaurant upstairs.

Area manager Tim Stephen told councillors that by maintaining the restaurant, Aberdeenshire Council would be liable for the building should any repairs be needed.

He also said the business interests of the eatery would “best be served” under the council and adding it to the transfer would add “significant” costs to the group.

But despite this, the committee unanimously backed the idea of handing the whole building over…

Councillor Dawn Black believed that splitting the building would be “detrimental” to it.

She explained: “It is an A-listed building and keeping it intact would actually be of benefit.

“The group have proved beyond doubt in the last 12 years that they are perfectly capable of running a sustainable charity.

“They have improved the museum no ends from what it was before.”

Committee chairwoman councillor Sarah Dickinson said the beloved building would be in a “safe pair of hands”.

She added: “They have the interest of the building firmly in view and will put necessary investment in that building to the benefit of Stonehaven.

“They are doing their very best, and remarkably so, to increase footfall and to become an outstanding venue for visitors and the town.”

So where does this leave the volunteers?

As the local councillors went against official recommendations, the request will go before the business services committee at a later date to be decided once and for all.

Trustees are ‘hopeful’ transfer will be approved

Speaking afterwards, trustee Douglas Cusine said the group was “delighted” with how the meeting went.

He added: “The outcome was very favourable and we are very pleased with the positive comments made by quite a few of the councillors.”

Douglas also said they were “hopeful” that the business committee will back the complete transfer.

STA confirmed that it would work with the current occupier of the Tolbooth restaurant to ensure they remain in the venue.

Why was the Stonehaven Tolbooth museum closed?

Aberdeenshire Council closed the museum in 2011 as part of budget cuts and stripped it out completely, with all of its exhibits taken away and stored in Mintlaw.

But a committee was formed and came together to open the visitor attraction once again after just two months.

Over the last 12 years, the devoted trustees have been working hard to build up donations and turn the site into a community hub.

The Stonehaven museum has since hosted a number of weddings, a Burns Supper, children’s parties and even paranormal investigations.

Looking to the future, the trustees revealed their aim to add an extension to the building.

But for now, the group is focusing its efforts on transforming the courtyard, which is currently unused.