Jailhouse Elgin: I visited the former nightclub site (and yes, THAT electric chair is still there)

See new images and video that shows what the site looks like now.

By Sean McAngus
The run down former site of the jailhouse nightclub in elgin
The former Jailhouse site, which we visited. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The entrance to a former iconic Elgin nightclub is one you might have walked past countless times in the town centre.

But you may have wondered what the Jailhouse site looks like now, after years of being open to the elements.

We gain exclusive access to the site which used to be home to the go-to nightspot for locals during the 1990s.

The disused entrance to the old Elgin Jailhouse nightclub
The door pictured on the right where we entered the Jailhouse nightclub. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson

Journey back in time inside Elgin’s Jailhouse

What remains of the Jailhouse and the Newmarket Ba
What remains of the Jailhouse and the Newmarket Bar. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

In July 1998, a blaze engulfed the Jailhouse nightclub forcing it to close.

The venue designed with the theme of an American prison opened for only 18 months, but it certainly made an impression.

It was only three months later, I was born, so I never got the chance to set foot in the nightclub which was renowned for its cage.

The disused grounds of the former Jailhouse in Elgin
<br />Inside the Jailhouse.  Image:Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

After hearing about people’s memories over the years, I walked down the same corridor which used to be packed with clubbers lining up on Friday and Saturday nights in its heyday.

Most people recalled how at midnight, somewhat bizarrely, a dummy would be placed in a fake electric chair and fried.

The most striking thing in my visit, was it still remains there.

A headless dummy sitting on a chair in a courtyard
The dummy. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Meanwhile, the stunning murals painted on the walls remain well preserved.

Despite the site being open to terrible winters over the years.

During my visit, it was interesting to see how clearly you could see it use to be a nightclub.

Painted murals from the old nightclub
Some of the painted murals. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Painted murals
Inside the Jailhouse which could be demolished. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
An old menu showing the cost of some drinks
The menu showing the cost of some drinks. Image:  Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Watch my video from my visit:

What is the future of the Jailhouse site?

Drone shot of the former Jailhouse nightclub in Elgin
Drone shot of the former Jailhouse nightclub in Elgin taken last year. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The former nightclub could be one of the buildings getting demolished as part of the South Street redevelopment in the Elgin town centre.

In December, Moray Council, development partners Robertson Property Limited (RPL) and UHI Moray revealed the plans which included the redevelopment of the former Junners toy shop, the Newmarket Bar and the Jailhouse nightclub.

The Moray Growth Deal is supporting elements of the project, while £18.3m Levelling Up Fund cash will also contribute to the redevelopments.

A newspaper cutting with the headline 'Revamp of Elgin street could begin next year'
Our coverage previously on the plans.

Homes, a business enterprise hub for new and growing businesses and additional units for shops were included as part of the vision.

We later exclusively revealed more details about the plans.

Last month, architects Oberlanders lodged the proposals on behalf of RPL to planning officials which will include a business hub, three retail units, 38 flats across five blocks and a courtyard.

A digital rendering of an aerial view of the South Street development plans
Aerial view of South Street development plans revealed.
The Future of Elgin

Conversation