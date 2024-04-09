Eager Aberdeen punters given chance win mouth-watering Popeyes prizes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Eager Aberdeen punters given chance win mouth-watering Popeyes prizes

The first three customers are set to win big and a further 25 will also scoop rewards.

By Graham Fleming
Aberdeen's first Popeye's store is set to open on Monday.
Aberdeen's first Popeye's store is set to open on Monday.

Popeyes is giving its most eager Aberdeen customers the chance to win free chicken sandwiches for a whole year.

The Louisiana fried chicken joint has announced that the first three in the queue on Monday will receive free chicken sandwiches for 12 months.

The next 25 customers are also set to still benefit from their famous Louisiana hospitality.

Popeyes interior
The Union Street branch may take inspiration from the Barrhead premises. Image: Popeyes.

Those 25 will receive a free chicken sandwich and exclusive Popeyes merchandise upon reaching the till.

Popeyes planning Aberdeen beach surprise

Chicken fans without time to wait in the queue don’t have to fret, as the casual chicken lover has also been given chances to win.

Fans have been told to expect a “larger than life surprise” on Aberdeen beach on Thursday afternoon.

Popeyes are encouraging fans to investigate the surprise for themselves, and post a photo tagging @popeyesuk on Instagram for another chance at winning a free Chicken Sandwich.

Punters have been given the chance to win free chicken sandwiches for a whole year. Image: Popeyes.

Opening date for Aberdeen Popeyes

The news of prizes comes after excitable chicken fans learned the opening date last month.

The Louisiana-style fried chicken joint is set to open its doors to Granite City punters from Monday April 15.

Anticipation is building for the new takeaway in Union Street with queues expected to form on opening day.

Customers waited for more than 18 hours to get their hands on a Louisiana Chicken Sandwich at Popeyes’ first Scottish launch in Barrhead last year joining the queue as early as 7pm the night before.

Two locations in the Granite City

Earlier this year, Popeyes confirmed it will open two different locations in Aberdeen.

An additional drive-thru location will open in Wellington Circle in Altens.

Aberdeen City Council gave permission back in October for a second branch to open last year.

The proposal includes the removal of 89 parking spaces to make room for the new sit-in and drive-thru restaurant.

A main restaurant building, a drive-thru lane and bespoke parking are all included in the schematics.

Aberdeen Popeyes opening date revealed as punters given chance to win first bite

Conversation