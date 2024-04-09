Eager Aberdeen punters given chance win mouth-watering Popeyes prizes

Popeyes is giving its most eager Aberdeen customers the chance to win free chicken sandwiches for a whole year.

The Louisiana fried chicken joint has announced that the first three in the queue on Monday will receive free chicken sandwiches for 12 months.

The next 25 customers are also set to still benefit from their famous Louisiana hospitality.

Those 25 will receive a free chicken sandwich and exclusive Popeyes merchandise upon reaching the till.

Popeyes planning Aberdeen beach surprise

Chicken fans without time to wait in the queue don’t have to fret, as the casual chicken lover has also been given chances to win.

Fans have been told to expect a “larger than life surprise” on Aberdeen beach on Thursday afternoon.

Popeyes are encouraging fans to investigate the surprise for themselves, and post a photo tagging @popeyesuk on Instagram for another chance at winning a free Chicken Sandwich.

Opening date for Aberdeen Popeyes

The news of prizes comes after excitable chicken fans learned the opening date last month.

The Louisiana-style fried chicken joint is set to open its doors to Granite City punters from Monday April 15.

Anticipation is building for the new takeaway in Union Street with queues expected to form on opening day.

Customers waited for more than 18 hours to get their hands on a Louisiana Chicken Sandwich at Popeyes’ first Scottish launch in Barrhead last year joining the queue as early as 7pm the night before.

Two locations in the Granite City

Earlier this year, Popeyes confirmed it will open two different locations in Aberdeen.

An additional drive-thru location will open in Wellington Circle in Altens.

Aberdeen City Council gave permission back in October for a second branch to open last year.

The proposal includes the removal of 89 parking spaces to make room for the new sit-in and drive-thru restaurant.

A main restaurant building, a drive-thru lane and bespoke parking are all included in the schematics.