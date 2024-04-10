‘Concern is growing’ for missing Aboyne man Thomas Kellet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Concern is growing’ for missing Aboyne man Thomas Kellet

Police said concern is growing for the welfare of Thomas Kellet, 46, who was last seen in the Bell Wood area on Tuesday, April 9.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Police are "urgently" trying to trace Thomas Kellet. Image: Police Scotland.

Police have launched an appeal to help trace Thomas Kellet, who has been reported missing.

Thomas Kellet, 46, from Aboyne, was last seen in the Bell Wood area of the Aberdeenshire town around 7:15pm on Tuesday, April 9.

He is described as around 5ft 7in tall, of slim build and balding.

When last seen, he was wearing a dark jacket, brown trousers, Crocs and had a rucksack on his back.

Thomas Kellet is described as around 5ft 7in tall, of slim build and balding. Image: Police Scotland

‘Concern is growing’ for Thomas Kellet’s welfare

Police said that they are increasingly concerned for the welfare of Thomas Kellet and are urgently trying to trace him.

Sergeant Garry Garrow said: “It’s vital we trace Thomas as quickly as possible to ensure he’s safe and well.

“I’d urge anyone who thinks they may have seen him, recognises this description, or has any information on his whereabouts to come forward.

“Thomas, if you see this appeal, please make contact with police.”

Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 3050 of 9 April, 2024.

