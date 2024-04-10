‘Concern is growing’ for missing Aboyne man Thomas Kellet

Police have launched an appeal to help trace Thomas Kellet, who has been reported missing.

Thomas Kellet, 46, from Aboyne, was last seen in the Bell Wood area of the Aberdeenshire town around 7:15pm on Tuesday, April 9.

He is described as around 5ft 7in tall, of slim build and balding.

When last seen, he was wearing a dark jacket, brown trousers, Crocs and had a rucksack on his back.

‘Concern is growing’ for Thomas Kellet’s welfare

Police said that they are increasingly concerned for the welfare of Thomas Kellet and are urgently trying to trace him.

Sergeant Garry Garrow said: “It’s vital we trace Thomas as quickly as possible to ensure he’s safe and well.

“I’d urge anyone who thinks they may have seen him, recognises this description, or has any information on his whereabouts to come forward.

“Thomas, if you see this appeal, please make contact with police.”

Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 3050 of 9 April, 2024.