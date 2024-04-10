Urgent appeal to trace missing Highland man Steven Kennedy

Police have shared an urgent appeal to help trace Steven Kennedy, 62, who has been reported missing from the Highlands.

Steven was last seen in the Conon Bridge area around 10pm on Monday, April 8.

He is described as 6ft tall, of stocky build with grey hair.

It is not known what he was wearing when last seen.

Police “increasingly concerned” for Steven Kennedy’s welfare

Police said that they are becoming increasingly concerned for Steven’s welfare and are urgently trying to trace him.

Sergeant Michael Heath, Dingwall Police Station, said: “We’ve been carrying out extensive searches for Steven and I’m asking for the public’s help as we continue our efforts to trace him.

“I’d urge anyone who thinks they may have seen Steven or has any information on his whereabouts to come forward.

“Steven, if you see this appeal, please make contact with police so we can ensure you’re safe and well.”

Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 1556 of 9 April, 2024.