Urgent appeal to trace missing Highland man Steven Kennedy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Urgent appeal to trace missing Highland man Steven Kennedy

Police said they are “becoming increasingly concerned” for Steven Kennedy, 62, who was last seen in the Conon Bridge area on Monday, April 8.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Police are carrying "extensive searches" to trace Steven Kennedy, 62. Image: Police Scotland
Police are carrying "extensive searches" to trace Steven Kennedy, 62. Image: Police Scotland

Police have shared an urgent appeal to help trace Steven Kennedy, 62, who has been reported missing from the Highlands.

Steven was last seen in the Conon Bridge area around 10pm on Monday, April 8.

He is described as 6ft tall, of stocky build with grey hair.

It is not known what he was wearing when last seen.

Steven Kennedy is described as 6ft tall, of stocky build with grey hair. Image: Police Scotland

Police “increasingly concerned” for Steven Kennedy’s welfare

Police said that they are becoming increasingly concerned for Steven’s welfare and are urgently trying to trace him.

Sergeant Michael Heath, Dingwall Police Station, said: “We’ve been carrying out extensive searches for Steven and I’m asking for the public’s help as we continue our efforts to trace him.

“I’d urge anyone who thinks they may have seen Steven or has any information on his whereabouts to come forward.

“Steven, if you see this appeal, please make contact with police so we can ensure you’re safe and well.”

Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 1556 of 9 April, 2024.

‘Concern is growing’ for missing Aboyne man Thomas Kellet

 

More from Highlands & Islands

Alexander Florence was found guilty of molesting girls in the 70s and 80s.
Moray pensioner jailed for historic child sex abuse
Inverness sheriff court
Suspected drug dealer smashed phone on ground when it started ringing while talking to…
Fire crews outside a property in Forres. Image: Jasperimage.
Crews rush to tackle house fire in Forres
Two shops in Inverness and Aviemore are up for sale. Image: ASG Commercial.
Fancy a sweet deal? Two popular confectionary shops in Inverness and Aviemore hit the…
The A83 is currently restricted as recovery is arranged. Image: BEAR NW Trunk Roads via X.
HGV overturns on busy Argyll and Bute road
Phone Store in Nairn
Owner 'left in tears' after raid on Nairn store
Robert McLaren appeared in Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook
Jail warning for Highland teen who drove over man's legs in Transit van
Dunollie Castle in Oban.
Ancient seat of Clan MacDougall closed after being hit in Storm Kathleen
MSPs and staff celebrate the continuation of works on the Grantown Health Centre. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
'It was a no-brainer': campaigners win fight to complete Grantown health centre project
Press and Journal reporter Louise Glen with celebrity trainspotter Francis Bourgeois.
Trainspotter Francis Bourgeois joins first passengers as Class 37 makes Harry Potter line debut