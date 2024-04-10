Trains between Aberdeen and central belt cancelled after sleeper breaks down at Stonehaven

North-east commuters have been hit by travel chaos after a train broke down at Stonehaven earlier this morning.

Most services between Aberdeen and the central belt and trains between the Granite City and Dundee have been cancelled.

It all started after the Caledonian Sleeper from London to Aberdeen declared a failure at Stonehaven at around 8:30am today.

Scotrail has announced that disruption is expected to last until midday today.

Its website reads: “Because of a broken down train at Stonehaven the line is blocked.

“Disruption is expected to last until 12pm today, April 10.”

The rail operator’s Twitter said:

“Due to a broken down train at Stonehaven, services are unable to run between:

Glasgow/Aberdeen

Edinburgh/Aberdeen

Montrose/Aberdeen

Montrose/Inverurie

Bus replacements following train cancellations

Scotrail has secured several bus replacements following the cancellations.

The state-owned train operator has confirmed that ticket acceptance is in place on the CityLink services between Dundee and Aberdeen.

The following replacement buses are also in place:

Aberdeen (eta 09:15): 2 RS Coaches will run to Dundee

Laurencekirk (eta 09:30): 1 RS Coach will run to Aberdeen

Portlethen (eta 09:30): 1 RS Coach will run to Aberdeen

Stonehaven (eta 09:50): 1 Central Coach will run to Aberdeen

Dundee (eta 10:15): 1 Woods Coach and 1 Merlin Coach will run to Aberdeen

Trains cancelled after Sleeper breaks down at Stonehaven

The following trains have been cancelled following the incident:

Aberdeen to Dundee:

– 9:04

– 9:44

– 10:39

– 11:01

– 11:37

– 12:07

– 12:45

– 13:09

Dundee to Aberdeen

– 9:09

– 10:12

– 12:03

– 12:41

– 13:07

Aberdeen to Edinburgh Waverley

– 9:04

– 11:01

– 13:09

Edinburgh Waverley to Aberdeen

– 11:30

Aberdeen to Glasgow Queen Street

– 9:04

– 9:44

– 10:39

– 11:01

– 11:37

– 12:45

Glasgow Queen Street to Aberdeen

– 10:41

– 10:45

– 11:41

– 12:40

More to follow