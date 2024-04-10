Trains between Aberdeen and central belt cancelled after sleeper breaks down at Stonehaven

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Trains between Aberdeen and central belt cancelled after sleeper breaks down at Stonehaven

Most services between Aberdeen and Edinburgh, Glasgow and Dundee have been called off.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Most trains between Aberdeen and Edinburgh, Glasgow and Dundee have been cancelled after a a Caledonian Sleeper train broke down at Stonehaven. Image: Photo by Jeff Holmes/Shutterstock
Most trains between Aberdeen and Edinburgh, Glasgow and Dundee have been cancelled after a a Caledonian Sleeper train broke down at Stonehaven. Image: Photo by Jeff Holmes/Shutterstock

North-east commuters have been hit by travel chaos after a train broke down at Stonehaven earlier this morning.

Most services between Aberdeen and the central belt and trains between the Granite City and Dundee have been cancelled.

It all started after the Caledonian Sleeper from London to Aberdeen declared a failure at Stonehaven at around 8:30am today.

Scotrail has announced that disruption is expected to last until midday today.

Its website reads: “Because of a broken down train at Stonehaven the line is blocked.

“Disruption is expected to last until 12pm today, April 10.”

The rail operator’s Twitter said:

“Due to a broken down train at Stonehaven, services are unable to run between:

  • Glasgow/Aberdeen
  • Edinburgh/Aberdeen
  • Montrose/Aberdeen
  • Montrose/Inverurie

Bus replacements following train cancellations

Scotrail has secured several bus replacements following the cancellations.

The state-owned train operator has confirmed that ticket acceptance is in place on the CityLink services between Dundee and Aberdeen.

The following replacement buses are also in place: 

  • Aberdeen (eta 09:15): 2 RS Coaches will run to Dundee
  • Laurencekirk (eta 09:30): 1 RS Coach will run to Aberdeen
  • Portlethen (eta 09:30): 1 RS Coach will run to Aberdeen
  • Stonehaven (eta 09:50): 1 Central Coach will run to Aberdeen
  • Dundee (eta 10:15): 1 Woods Coach and 1 Merlin Coach will run to Aberdeen

Trains cancelled after Sleeper breaks down at Stonehaven

The following trains have been cancelled following the incident:

Aberdeen to Dundee:

– 9:04
– 9:44
– 10:39
– 11:01
– 11:37
– 12:07
– 12:45
– 13:09

Dundee to Aberdeen  
– 9:09
– 10:12
– 12:03
– 12:41
– 13:07

Aberdeen to Edinburgh Waverley 
– 9:04
– 11:01
– 13:09

Edinburgh Waverley to Aberdeen 
– 11:30

Aberdeen to Glasgow Queen Street 
– 9:04
– 9:44
– 10:39
– 11:01
– 11:37
– 12:45

Glasgow Queen Street to Aberdeen 
– 10:41
– 10:45
– 11:41
– 12:40

More to follow

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Police in hi-visibility jackets policing crowd control at a UK event; Shutterstock ID
Missing Aboyne man Thomas Kellet traced safe and well
The new Howdens is planned for Banchory Business Park.
Plans to bring Howdens hardware firm to Banchory unveiled
Graphic for APA International Season
See it here first! Edinburgh Fringe performers to take shows to Aberdeen for city's…
Lauren Adams and her yoga studio vision
'Truly magical' Bridge of Don yoga studio could open within weeks as council approves…
Leroy Miller. Image: Facebook
'Where I come from we kill police': Aberdeen man's chilling warning
The use of pyrotechnics - like those which held up a game at Dens Park earleir this season - was slammed by the sheriff. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group)
Sheriff slams 'young and naive' football fans as Aberdeen teen appears in court over…
Aberdeen LEZ road marking.
LEZ survey: New poll reveals overwhelming opposition for low emission measures in Aberdeen
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Jeffrey Binnie, left, and William Hanratty appeared at the High Court in Glasgow Picture shows; Jeffrey Binnie, left, and William Hanratty. N/A. Supplied by Facebook / DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Drug-fuelled criminals jailed for George Street assault that used car as a weapon
Dean Fearn competed down in London at the weekend. Image: Scottish Swimming.
Making waves! Talented Stonehaven teen breaks records at British Championships
Scotstown roundabout in Bridge of Don
Aberdeen drivers warned of further traffic chaos with Scotstown roundabout to close overnight