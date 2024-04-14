Man, 37, arrested after crash on AWPR near Kingswells

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Man, 37, arrested after crash on AWPR near Kingswells

A lane on the southbound carriageway was closed for nearly two hours overnight.

By Alberto Lejarraga
The AWPR near Kingswells. Image: Google Street View
The AWPR near Kingswells. Image: Google Street View

A 37-year-old man has been arrested after a crash on the AWPR.

Officers were called to the southbound carriageway near Kingswells shortly after 11pm on Saturday.

A lane of the road was shut for nearly two hours while the vehicle was removed.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.05pm on Saturday, officers received a report of a single-vehicle crash on the A90 near Kingswells.

“The vehicle was recovered.

“A 37-year-old man has been arrested in connection and released pending further inquiries.”

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Blackburn main road
Several youths charged after 'disturbance' in Aberdeenshire village
The Crombie Johnston halls at Aberdeen University could finally be granted a new lease of life.
What next for mothballed Crombie Johnston student halls at Aberdeen University?
UK Coastguard rescue helicopter in Balmoral.
Impressive images as hiker rescued in Balmoral's iconic spot
Police are patrolling the area as Willowpark Crescent remains cordoned off. Image: Graham Flemming.
Woman found dead in car on Aberdeen street
Police officer wearing a black cap and vest with police logo.
Man taken to hospital after late-night Torry crash
Union Street building with weeds, sticking out of its roof.
Weed-killing drones could be deployed to spruce up grubby Union Street
Peterhead Prison Museum is one of Aberdeenshire's five-star attractions. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Visitor attractions have their say on VisitScotland's plan to scrap star rating scheme
Jordan Wright wearing a black jacket and black t-shirt with headphones around his neck.
Missing teenager may have travelled to the north-east
Families in Aberdeen flocked to the beach to enjoy some sunshine this afternoon. All pictures: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Gallery: Families enjoy a day at Aberdeen beach as temperatures reach 19C
Locator of Asda, Dyce. Taken: 29/03/2013 Photographer: Tom Harrison
Man in court accused of performing sex act in front of child at Asda…