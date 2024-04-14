Man, 37, arrested after crash on AWPR near Kingswells

A 37-year-old man has been arrested after a crash on the AWPR.

Officers were called to the southbound carriageway near Kingswells shortly after 11pm on Saturday.

A lane of the road was shut for nearly two hours while the vehicle was removed.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.05pm on Saturday, officers received a report of a single-vehicle crash on the A90 near Kingswells.

“The vehicle was recovered.

“A 37-year-old man has been arrested in connection and released pending further inquiries.”