Police say they are “extremely concerned” for a man who has been reported missing on Skye.

Michael Stewart was reported missing from his home in Portree on Sunday.

A police spokesperson said: “We are extremely concerned for his wellbeing and safety.

“Searches and inquiries are ongoing to trace him as soon as possible to ensure that he is safe and well.”

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1059 of April 14.