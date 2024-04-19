Seaton Park ‘looks like a graveyard’ as more and more people leave plastic tributes at memorial trees

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Seaton Park ‘looks like a graveyard’ as more and more people leave plastic tributes at memorial trees

The volunteers who care for the Aberdeen beauty spot have spoken up in a plea for action.

By Ben Hendry
Seaton Park volunteers are calling for action over tributes like these.
Seaton Park volunteers are calling for action over tributes like these. Image: by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

Aberdeen’s Seaton Park has been left resembling “a graveyard” as more and more people flout council rules by surrounding memorial trees with mementoes.

The volunteers who look after the award-winning expanse beside the River Don say the “sensitive” situation has left many visitors distressed.

It comes almost a year after Aberdeen City Council launched a clampdown banning tributes to lost loved ones across all local parks.

The Aberdeen beauty spot was named Scotland’s favourite park in 2022. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Strict rules were formed to stop visitors from leaving behind memorials including plaques, vases, ornaments and plastic flowers.

But 10 months on, Seaton Park regulars say the number of tributes left there is getting out of control.

And now they are calling on the council to come up with solutions…

‘Plastic cherub’ tributes make Seaton Park ‘look like cemetery’

Lekky Shepherd was arriving at the Old Aberdeen park via the main Don Street entrance recently when she was disappointed to see a prominent new tribute.

On her way to pick daffodils for a display at a fundraising cake sale, she said her “heart sank” at the latest addition – which has “triggered” the calls for action.

Seaton Park tributes are causing concern. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

Outlining her concerns at an Old Aberdeen Community Council meeting this week, she stressed that volunteers understand how emotive the topic is.

Lekky said: “A concern we have had for some time is the proliferation of memorial trees in the park which are surrounded by wreaths, flowers, plaques and even plastic cherubs at their bases.

“Unfortunately a recent one is the first thing you see at the entrance to the park.

“After recent guidelines were introduced, such offerings shouldn’t be left, but trees continue to be adorned with these things.”

Do sights like this one spoil a visit to Seaton Park? Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

‘Visitors are concerned and depressed by Seaton Park tributes’

The community stalwart added: “Increasingly, visitors to the park have been concerned, depressed and put off by these memorials.

“Areas are starting to look like a graveyard, where families should be able to play happily without being upset.

“And we know Seaton Park is not alone in this…”

Seaton Park is a popular visitor spot. Image: DC Thomson

Community council chairman David Craik agreed: “I go around with the dogs almost every day and the amount of trees, plaques and plastic flowers lying there is not appropriate.”

The meeting heard that council workers have even faced “abuse” for removing these “unauthorised” tributes.

So what can be done about Seaton Park tributes problem?

Lekky said she “fully understood” the need for people to have a physical place of remembrance in an “increasingly secular” world.

Just weeks ago, developers behind plans for a new crematorium near Inverurie explained that more people are now favouring cremation over burial.

Lekky Shepherd in Seaton Park. Image: Heather Fowlie/DC Thomson

This shift in society, Old Aberdeen Community Council heard, could be the root of the problem.

“People have a need for some sort of place to memorialise their loved ones, if they do not have a grave as a focus,” Lekky said.

“But public parks are not the place for it.

“We understand people’s feelings, it’s very very hard. It’s a sensitive issue.”

What do you think should be done? Let us know in our comments section below

‘It really needs to be addressed’

The Seaton Park volunteer is now appealing for the council to “recognise the need” for a “separate space” in the city for people to remember their lost loved ones.

“Trees could be planted here, and memorials left behind,” she suggested.

“It’s something that really needs to be addressed.”

What does the council say?

The park policy introduced last year had a particular focus on tributes left on memorial benches, as they could deter people from sitting on them.

George Street and Harbour councillor Michael Hutchison, who was at the recent meeting, pledged to “sound out a few colleagues” about the idea.

The council was approached for comment.

You can learn more about Old Aberdeen Community Council here.

What next for mothballed Crombie Johnston student halls at Aberdeen University?

