Popular Aberdeenshire restaurant Eat on the Green may close for good in September

Award-winning Aberdeenshire restaurant Eat on the Green may close at the end of September if a buyer is not found by then.

The two AA Rosette restaurant, which is located in Udny Green, has been on the market for between £500,000 and £1 million since May last year.

Since opening in 2004, it has gained a reputation as being one of the most popular restaurants in the north-east, with people – including celebrities – travelling long distances to sample its menu.

However, in a near five-minute video message posted on Facebook, husband and wife owners, Craig Wilson – also known as the Kilted Chef – and Lindsay said that it may close for good.

They announced their plans for their “next chapter” and that the restaurant would close on September 28 even if a buyer has not been found by then.

In the video, Mrs Wilson said: “We just wanted to take this opportunity to thank you for your custom and your loyalty and your support over all those years. It really has been such a privilege to look after you and share those special life moments.”

‘No regrets’

Mr Wilson described the past two decades as being a “rollercoaster”, but declared that he has “no regrets”.

He added: “Everything will stay exactly the same until the minute that we close.”

Special events will take place to mark the end of the couple’s reign at the restaurant, in which Mr Wilson said will be “the best summer ever”.

Despite its potential closure, it has been revealed that the popular “Kilted Chef Dine at Home” service – which was started during the Covid-19 pandemic – will remain in place post-September.

Speaking to The P&J last year, Mr Wilson said: “During the last – nearly 20 years – we have worked hard to deliver a special dining experience for our guests, securing numerous accolades and awards during this time, and making many loyal customers, colleagues and friends.”

The Wilson’s are known for their support and fundraising efforts for charities, including Friends of Anchor, which Mr Wilson described as a “cause close to his heart”.

In the last few years, the Kilted Chef has raised around £250,000 for charities helping cancer patients.