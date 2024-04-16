Popular Aberdeenshire restaurant Eat on the Green may close for good in September

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Popular Aberdeenshire restaurant Eat on the Green may close for good in September

It is currently on the market for between £500,000 and £1 million.

By Chris Cromar
Craig Wilson.
Chef Greg Wilson and his wife Lindsay have run Eat on the Green for the past 20 years. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

Award-winning Aberdeenshire restaurant Eat on the Green may close at the end of September if a buyer is not found by then.

The two AA Rosette restaurant, which is located in Udny Green, has been on the market for between £500,000 and £1 million since May last year.

Since opening in 2004, it has gained a reputation as being one of the most popular restaurants in the north-east, with people – including celebrities – travelling long distances to sample its menu.

Craig and Lindsay Wilson.
Craig and Lindsay Wilson are closing Eat on the Green “sale or no sale”. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

However, in a near five-minute video message posted on Facebook, husband and wife owners, Craig Wilson – also known as the Kilted Chef – and Lindsay said that it may close for good.

They announced their plans for their “next chapter” and that the restaurant would close on September 28 even if a buyer has not been found by then.

In the video, Mrs Wilson said: “We just wanted to take this opportunity to thank you for your custom and your loyalty and your support over all those years. It really has been such a privilege to look after you and share those special life moments.”

‘No regrets’

Mr Wilson described the past two decades as being a “rollercoaster”, but declared that he has “no regrets”.

He added: “Everything will stay exactly the same until the minute that we close.”

Special events will take place to mark the end of the couple’s reign at the restaurant, in which Mr Wilson said will be “the best summer ever”.

Despite its potential closure, it has been revealed that the popular “Kilted Chef Dine at Home” service – which was started during the Covid-19 pandemic – will remain in place post-September.

Craig Wilson.
People come from far and wide to sample Mr Wilson’s dishes. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Speaking to The P&J last year, Mr Wilson said: “During the last – nearly 20 years – we have worked hard to deliver a special dining experience for our guests, securing numerous accolades and awards during this time, and making many loyal customers, colleagues and friends.”

The Wilson’s are known for their support and fundraising efforts for charities, including Friends of Anchor, which Mr Wilson described as a “cause close to his heart”.

In the last few years, the Kilted Chef has raised around £250,000 for charities helping cancer patients.

