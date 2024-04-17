Flat block in Tillydrone taped off by police

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Flat block in Tillydrone taped off by police

Residents in the area woke this morning to see police officers working near Donside Court.

By Louise Glen
Police have cordoned off a Tillydrone Street.
Police remain in the area. Image: Ross Hempseed/ DC Thomson.

Emergency services rushed to the scene of an incident in Tillydrone in the early hours of this morning, Wednesday.

Online reports said cars and officers were working near to Donside Court and outside a chip shop in the area.

Police have cordoned off part of Gort Road and Auchinleck Road.

Cordon tape is also around a car parked in the street.

Two police cars are in the area.

Tillydrone street cordoned off by police.
Tillydrone street was cordoned off by police. Image: Ross Hempseed/ DC Thomson.

One neighbour whose property looks over the block of flats says she has lived her for 40 years.

She said: “Never seen it like this before, I woke and saw all the police cars and was shocked.”

Another neighbour said her husband alerted her to the police presence at around 6am while getting ready for work.

She said: “My husband woke me up and said look there tape everywhere.

“We didn’t see or hear anything though”

The cordon makes it difficult for residents at the end of Gort Road to get out of the street.

We have asked the police to comment.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said it was not in attendance.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook and online for breaking news.

