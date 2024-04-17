Flat block in Tillydrone taped off by police

Emergency services rushed to the scene of an incident in Tillydrone in the early hours of this morning, Wednesday.

Online reports said cars and officers were working near to Donside Court and outside a chip shop in the area.

Police have cordoned off part of Gort Road and Auchinleck Road.

Cordon tape is also around a car parked in the street.

Two police cars are in the area.

One neighbour whose property looks over the block of flats says she has lived her for 40 years.

She said: “Never seen it like this before, I woke and saw all the police cars and was shocked.”

Another neighbour said her husband alerted her to the police presence at around 6am while getting ready for work.

She said: “My husband woke me up and said look there tape everywhere.

“We didn’t see or hear anything though”

The cordon makes it difficult for residents at the end of Gort Road to get out of the street.

We have asked the police to comment.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said it was not in attendance.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

