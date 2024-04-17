Alan Burrows provides Aberdeen transfer update following Jimmy Thelin announcement

Aberdeen chief executive Alan Burrows says the confirmation Jimmy Thelin will be the new Dons boss will allow the club to move forward with their summer recruitment plans.

The uncertainty over the managerial position has prevented the Dons from attempting to pin down transfer targets.

By contrast, Hearts have already reportedly agreed pre-contract deals for Ross County’s Yan Dhanda, Motherwell’s Blair Spittal and Livingston defender James Penrice.

Thelin will join the Dons from Elfsborg in June on a three-year deal but Burrows says the Dons will get to work immediately on trying to sign players who can enhance the squad.

He said: “That was why it was important to get this confirmed.

“Player identification is something that goes on all the time.

“Jimmy will have his own ideas about players and styles.

“We are going to do some work in the background to ensure that process moves towards completion.

“We have so many players we have identified ready to go.

“All of those players and their agents and representatives want to know who the manager is going to be.

“Now we have confirmed Jimmy as boss that is a part we can start to look at moving forward and taking those plans into the final stages with Jimmy’s blessing.

“It is really important to say this, the manager of this football club – as he always has had in this role – will have the final say on transfers.

“Nobody else signs players at this football club other than the manager.

“Collectively, we identify players and there are position specifics in terms of the characteristics within the club’s own model.

“The manager will bring little nuances to that.

“But the manager always has the final say so therefore we can’t sign any players until the manager gives his approval.

“By Jimmy being that person not only can we start planning for that but we can start moving some of those targets to execution or perhaps introducing some new ones that Jimmy will know himself.”