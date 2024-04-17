Alan Burrows provides Aberdeen transfer update following Jimmy Thelin announcement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Alan Burrows provides Aberdeen transfer update following Jimmy Thelin announcement

The Dons chief executive discussed the club's recruitment plans for the summer transfer window.

By Danny Law
Aberdeen chief executive Alan Burrows during a Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and Celtic at Pittodrie Stadium. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen chief executive Alan Burrows says the confirmation Jimmy Thelin will be the new Dons boss will allow the club to move forward with their summer recruitment plans.

The uncertainty over the managerial position has prevented the Dons from attempting to pin down transfer targets.

By contrast, Hearts have already reportedly agreed pre-contract deals for Ross County’s Yan Dhanda, Motherwell’s Blair Spittal and Livingston defender James Penrice.

Thelin will join the Dons from Elfsborg in June on a three-year deal but Burrows says the Dons will get to work immediately on trying to sign players who can enhance the squad.

He said: “That was why it was important to get this confirmed.

“Player identification is something that goes on all the time.

“Jimmy will have his own ideas about players and styles.

“We are going to do some work in the background to ensure that process moves towards completion.

“We have so many players we have identified ready to go.

“All of those players and their agents and representatives want to know who the manager is going to be.

Jimmy Thelin during an Elfsborg match. Image: Alamy Live News.

“Now we have confirmed Jimmy as boss that is a part we can start to look at moving forward and taking those plans into the final stages with Jimmy’s blessing.

“It is really important to say this, the manager of this football club – as he always has had in this role – will have the final say on transfers.

“Nobody else signs players at this football club other than the manager.

“Collectively, we identify players and there are position specifics in terms of the characteristics within the club’s own model.

“The manager will bring little nuances to that.

“But the manager always has the final say so therefore we can’t sign any players until the manager gives his approval.

“By Jimmy being that person not only can we start planning for that but we can start moving some of those targets to execution or perhaps introducing some new ones that Jimmy will know himself.”

‘A really exciting and ambitious appointment’: Aberdeen fans react to Jimmy Thelin appointment

