Torry Raac residents may not be rehomed until Christmas – despite being told to box up all belongings already

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Torry Raac residents may not be rehomed until Christmas – despite being told to box up all belongings already

Balnagask tenants face living out of cardboard boxes for months after being urged to be prepared to flit at short notice.

By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter
The 'crumbly' Raac material has been found in the Balnagask homes, also known as hen houses. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
The 'crumbly' Raac material has been found in the Balnagask homes, also known as hen houses. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Torry residents face “living out of boxes for months” as they’ve been told to pack up their belongings despite concerns they may not be moved into new houses until the end of the year.

When the scale of the community’s Raac crisis became clear, the local authority said it expected everyone to be in new homes by the end of the summer.

With this in mind, people have been told to pack up all their stuff so they are prepared to move at a moment’s notice.

But Aberdeen City Council now tells us it can’t give a fixed timescale for rehousing all tenants due to the large number of people affected.

Some Balnagask tenants say they have been given “conflicting” information from the local authority, and face months living in limbo.

Torry Raac tenants left to ‘wait and see’

Single mum of four, Marie Edwards, told The Press and Journal that she had been told she could be stuck in her home until December.

The shock revelation came as the young family are still waiting to get their first offer of alternative accommodation from the council.

Marie explained: “The deadline for getting us all moved out was July, but now they are saying they might not meet that goal and it might be Christmas.

“I’m sorry, but with four children you can’t be expected to live six months out of boxes and upside down.”

Aberdeen City Council tenants Hayley Urquhart and Marie Edwards at a Raac protest outside Marischal College.
Aberdeen City Council tenants Hayley Urquhart and Marie Edwards. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson

The Torry mum also wanted more clarity and help from the local authority as she feels there is a lot of confusion around the matter.

Marie added: “If they told us we wouldn’t be moving until June or ‘we’ve got this property but you can’t move until then’ it would be so much easier.

“We’re confused about the situation, how do you explain that to a ten, eight, six and four-year-old?

“The council could support us a lot more than they are. They are saying there is help, but where?

“From my point of view I don’t feel that there is that support, you are just sort of left to it and have to wait and see.”

What does the council say about this?

At the moment, Aberdeen City Council claims it doesn’t have a specific target date for rehousing all of its tenants.

A spokeswoman refused to comment on the specific claim that relocations could take all year.

Its latest Raac information found online states: “Given the number of affected tenants and the requirement to undertake a needs-assessed rehoming exercise, the council is unable to commit to a fixed timescale for rehousing all our tenants.”

Properties on Balnagask Road found to have Raac.
Properties on Balnagask Road have been found to have Raac. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

The local authority is carrying out repairs on empty homes within its housing stock to ensure they are ready for rehousing.

These properties will only be offered to Balnagask residents once they are brought up to letting standard.

However, the council says it will “communicate and bring offers to tenants as soon as possible”.

What do you think should be done? Let us know in our comments section below

Torry residents need ‘clear and realistic’ move dates

Torry councillor Michael Kusznir attended a community council meeting earlier this week to learn more about the situation.

Residents who went along mentioned that they had “half packed up” ahead of a potential move but some are still awaiting confirmation of a flitting date.

The Conservative member told The Press and Journal that he has approached the housing team for more information.

Torry councillor Michael Kusznir.
Torry councillor Michael Kusznir. Image supplied by Michael Kusznir

Mr Kusznir said: “Having heard about a potential delay in the deadline for tenants moving out, I have asked the lead council officer for clarity.

“It is important that affected residents have clear and realistic move dates.

“To be in flux and living out of packed boxes will only add to the stress of residents, which I know is already happening.”

Torry Raac crisis forcing mum and kids out of ‘dream home’ they waited six years for

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Elizabeth Ann Sweeney is charged with murdering Neil Jolly at Marischal Court in Aberdeen Picture shows; Elizabeth Ann Sweeney is charged with murdering Neil Jolly at Marischal Court in Aberdeen. n/a. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Woman accused of murdering Aberdeen man with kettle and trying to hide his body
New signage alerting passengers of the change in liquid rules. Image: DC Thomson.
Rules change at Aberdeen Airport as new scanners officially launched
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Man ordered to pay friend £1,500 after Banchory bust-up
Vince Canale of the Washington Cafe, Aberdeen.
Popular face of Aberdeen ice cream cafes, Vince Canale dies age 87
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Kevin Roney spat blood at police Picture shows; Kevin Roney spat blood at police. n/a. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Aberdeen thug admits spitting 'blood mixed with saliva' at police officer
Ryan Henderson. Image: Facebook
Apprentice electrician clocked doing 103mph on A96 near Huntly
Seaton Park volunteers are calling for action over tributes like these.
Seaton Park 'looks like a graveyard' as more and more people leave plastic tributes…
3
Inverurie dad Euan Henderson, who died suddenly age 33.
'Loving dad with a heart of gold': Tributes to Inverurie plumber Euan Henderson, 33
Traffic has been building up all week on St Machar Drive. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
What has been causing traffic chaos on Aberdeen's St Machar Drive?
Youths targeted both buses and cars in the attacks.
WATCH: Waterbombs thrown at Kincorth vehicles by youths

Conversation