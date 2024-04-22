Emergency services called to two car crash in Peterhead

Emergency services are in attendance at a two-car crash in Peterhead town centre this afternoon.

The incident occurred before 4pm on Monday on the A982 North Road just after the roundabout near Gillanders Motors.

A spokesperson for the fire service confirmed the collision involved two cars, a white Nissan and a grey Renault. It is not yet known if there are any injuries.

Fire received the call at 4.11pm and have deployed two appliances to the scene. Police and ambulance crews are also on scene.

An ambulance spokesperson said: ““We received a call at 16:33 to attend a two-car road traffic collision on North Road, Peterhead.

“We dispatched two ambulances to the scene.”

The road is currently restricted to traffic.

More to Follow.