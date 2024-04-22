All you need to know about Aberdeen’s proposed new ‘Big Brother’ CCTV system

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

All you need to know about Aberdeen’s proposed new ‘Big Brother’ CCTV system

Police Scotland says the network could help trace missing people and suspects faster.

By Ross Hempseed
CCTV cameras could be installed to help trace missing people and suspects. Image: Shutterstock.
CCTV cameras could be installed to help trace missing people and suspects. Image: Shutterstock.

Big Brother-style CCTV cameras could be introduced in Aberdeen to help speed up police inquiries.

BriefCam has been used previously by Aberdeen City Council to aid with traffic management.

And now Police Scotland wants people to tell them how they feel about the software being used for tracing vulnerable people and detecting crime.

The system uses “enhanced search software” to help review large amounts of information more accurately and efficiently, the force says.

Police Scotland says officers could use the technology to help locate missing people and trace suspects, reducing the time they spend making inquiries.

Police say the technology could help reduce incident response times. Image: Shutterstock.

How would it work?

If keywords, such as a description of a person – or a vehicle – are entered, the software can sift through huge amounts of footage to see if there are any matches.

The software can work on live and recorded feeds, which means officers can search CCTV when an incident is still in progress or carry out a retrospective search to look for specific vehicles, objects or people.

Police Scotland has said that although it is capable of facial recognition, that function would be disabled over privacy concerns.

BriefCam would use the existing CCTV system in Aberdeen, which covers the city centre, Rosemount, Torry and Mastrick areas.

Police do not currently use the network and have launched a consultation to gauge public opinion.

Questions in the survey determine if respondents trust Police Scotland, whether they already knew about the technology, and whether they felt safe knowing it was being used in their area.

The survey also asks if using CCTV software would bolster trust and confidence in police.

The new CCTV system will help trace vulnerable people faster

People interested in giving their views have until May 2 before the consultation closes.

The force says that searching CCTV to support police investigations is ordinarily carried out manually and can be “time consuming and open to human error”.

They say that using CCTV object recognition software can “reduce the time burden on our people”.

Chief Inspector Andy Barclay of Police Scotland’s North East Division said: “We are considering whether to begin using an enhanced CCTV system based in Aberdeen city centre.

“The system is designed to deliver more accurate matches and allows real-time searches where an incident is still in progress. This will help Police Scotland officers particularly when they are searching for vulnerable missing people.

“When introducing new technologies in policing we carefully consider human rights and ethical implications and, as part of that, it is important that we seek the views of the public we serve.”

The new BriefCam scheme could follow a successful pilot scheme where officers focused on certain incidents for which there were no witnesses or CCTV footage.

The trial freed up 2,657 police officer hours over 12 weeks, allowing officers to focus on more serious crimes.

To have your say visit the link to take the Police Scotland survey.

