£100 million superyacht owned by Sir Jim Ratcliffe docks in Aberdeen harbour

A £100 million superyacht has been spotted at Aberdeen harbour this morning.

The yacht Sherpa, owned by British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe, arrived in the Granite City today.

The founder and CEO of petrochemical company, INEOS is said to be worth more than $16 billion.

He also recently made headlines after he bought a controlling stake in Manchester United this year.

The 71-year-old pledged to pump over £1.25 billion into the English Premier League club back in February.

However, it the reason for the luxury yacht’s recent arrival in the Granite City is currently unknown.

The impressive vessel docked in the harbour’s most northern berth is thought to be valued at over $120 million – or just under £100 million.

Pictures of luxury cruiser were snapped as it sat pretty in Aberdeen today.

More about Aberdeen’s super yacht

The yacht Sherpa was custom-built back in 2018 for its owner Sir Ratcliffe which is the second luxury boat he owns.

The INEOS founder and chief executive also owns the Feadship Hampshire II, which is valued at another $150 million.

The vessel was designed by Redman Whitely Dixon (RWD) which is a British yacht design studio for construction back in 2018.

The yacht can accommodate 12 guests and requires a crew of 22.