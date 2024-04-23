£100 million superyacht owned by Sir Jim Ratcliffe docks in Aberdeen harbour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

£100 million superyacht owned by Sir Jim Ratcliffe docks in Aberdeen harbour

Passers-by noticed the impressive boat in the Granite City port.

By Graham Fleming
The super yacht was spotted in Aberdeen Harbour this morning,
The super yacht was spotted in Aberdeen Harbour this morning,

A £100 million superyacht has been spotted at Aberdeen harbour this morning.

The yacht Sherpa, owned by British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe, arrived in the Granite City today.

The founder and CEO of petrochemical company, INEOS is said to be worth more than $16 billion.

The yacht is visible from Aberdeen’s busy Market Street, overlooking oncoming traffic.

He also recently made headlines after he bought a controlling stake in Manchester United this year.

The 71-year-old pledged to pump over £1.25 billion into the English Premier League club back in February.

However, it the reason for the luxury yacht’s recent arrival in the Granite City is currently unknown.

The impressive vessel docked in the harbour’s most northern berth is thought to be valued at over $120 million – or just under £100 million.

Pictures of luxury cruiser were snapped as it sat pretty in Aberdeen today.

The stunning vessel can also be seen from the city’s Regent Quay.

More about Aberdeen’s super yacht

The yacht Sherpa was custom-built back in 2018 for its owner Sir Ratcliffe which is the second luxury boat he owns.

The INEOS founder and chief executive also owns the Feadship Hampshire II, which is valued at another $150 million.

The vessel was designed by Redman Whitely Dixon (RWD) which is a British yacht design studio for construction back in 2018.

The yacht can accommodate 12 guests and requires a crew of 22.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Operation Dragoneye: Cops smash organised crime gang dealing drugs in Aberdeen
Lee Stewart
Aberdeen thief nabbed woman's handbag as she celebrated birthday
CCTV cameras could be installed to help trace missing people and suspects. Image: Shutterstock.
All you need to know about Aberdeen's proposed new 'Big Brother' CCTV system
Jack and Amie Taylor's son was placed on a ventilator at just three-weeks-old. Image: SAS
'Thank you for helping our wee boy': Ellon couple raising funds for medical staff…
Mitchell Hospital on The Chanonry needs extensive repairs.
Look back at Aberdeen's historic Mitchell's Hospital as Chanonry landmark hits the market
The fatal crash occurred on the A90 near Tipperty. Image: DC Thomson.
Lorry driver who admitted causing death of north-east pensioner handed unpaid work
Recovery vehicles were on scene to remove the two cars from the road. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Emergency services called to two car crash in Peterhead
Person typing on computer keyboard late at night
Aberdeen pensioner loses six-figure sum in bank fraud scam
Aerial view of Tillery House and grounds
'Special package' Udny home comes with ruins of historic mansion
An artist impression of the proposed OaKley Play and Life-Skills Centre. Image: Inspired Design and Development Ltd
Families back plans for 'desperately needed' ASN youngsters centre near Stonehaven

Conversation