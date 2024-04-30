Click and collect coming to Aberdeen and Inverness Primark stores

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Click and collect coming to Aberdeen and Inverness Primark stores

The service is being extended to Scotland following a successful 18-month trial.

By Ellie Milne
Primark entrance Aberdeen
The Primark branch in Aberdeen is just one of the stores where the service will be introduced before the end of 2025. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

Primark has announced it will be expanding its click and collect service to stores in Aberdeen and Inverness.

The move will allow customers to skip the queues and collect their items at a dedicated till, where they can also purchase anything else they have picked up in store.

Click and collect launched as a trial across 25 stores in north-west England, North Wales and Yorkshire in November 2022.

The trial quickly expanded to 32 more stores in and around London last year.

Due to its success, Primark has now confirmed click and collect will be rolled out to all 184 stores in England, Wales and Scotland by the end of 2025.

Queue of people next to Primark in Inverness
Shoppers queued around the corner to get back into Primark in Inverness after lockdown. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

This will include the Aberdeen store on Union Street and the Inverness store on Bridge Street.

Click and collect at Primark in Aberdeen and Inverness

Click and collect will start to launch in more stores from towards the end of this year.

During the trial period, customers have only been able to buy a selection of women and children’s clothing and accessories, as well as some baby and home items.

This will also soon expand to include more home and lifestyle products and men’s clothing.

There is no fee to use the service but customers must spend a minimum of £10.

Primark on Union Street
Primark has reported an increase in profits. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

The news of the click and collect expansion comes after the owner of Primark, Associated British Foods, announced its half-year earnings had increased by more than a third.

The company revealed its pre-tax profit hit £881 million in the six months to March, up 37% compared with the same period last year.

Chief executive George Weston also stressed Primark has no plans to raise prices in the future as it aims to remain the “best value retailer on the high street”.

