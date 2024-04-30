Click and collect coming to Aberdeen and Inverness Primark stores

Primark has announced it will be expanding its click and collect service to stores in Aberdeen and Inverness.

The move will allow customers to skip the queues and collect their items at a dedicated till, where they can also purchase anything else they have picked up in store.

Click and collect launched as a trial across 25 stores in north-west England, North Wales and Yorkshire in November 2022.

The trial quickly expanded to 32 more stores in and around London last year.

Due to its success, Primark has now confirmed click and collect will be rolled out to all 184 stores in England, Wales and Scotland by the end of 2025.

This will include the Aberdeen store on Union Street and the Inverness store on Bridge Street.

Click and collect at Primark in Aberdeen and Inverness

Click and collect will start to launch in more stores from towards the end of this year.

During the trial period, customers have only been able to buy a selection of women and children’s clothing and accessories, as well as some baby and home items.

This will also soon expand to include more home and lifestyle products and men’s clothing.

There is no fee to use the service but customers must spend a minimum of £10.

The news of the click and collect expansion comes after the owner of Primark, Associated British Foods, announced its half-year earnings had increased by more than a third.

The company revealed its pre-tax profit hit £881 million in the six months to March, up 37% compared with the same period last year.

Chief executive George Weston also stressed Primark has no plans to raise prices in the future as it aims to remain the “best value retailer on the high street”.