5 prestigious King’s Awards for north and north-east firms

Five north and north-east firms are today being unveiled as winners of the latest King’s Awards for Enterprise.

They include Aberdeen companies Maritime Developments (MDL) and Monitor Systems Scotland (MSS), as well as Deep Casing Tools (DCT) – based in nearby Westhill,

Historic Moray textiles firm Johnstons of Elgin and Skye-based hospitality group Perle Hotels make up the north and north-east quintet.

All five businesses triumphed in the international trade category of the prestigious awards.

14 awards for 13 Scottish businesses

They are among 13 Scottish recipients of King’s Awards this year.

One firm, Mike Stoane Lighting, of Loanhead, near Edinburgh, won in two categories.

The 14 individual awards in Scotland are among 257 announced throughout the UK.

58 years of awards granted by royals

Now in their 58th year, the royal gongs are regarded by many as the most prestigious business accolades in the UK.

They are awarded for outstanding achievement in innovation, international trade, sustainable development and promoting opportunity through social mobility.

Last year’s were the first in the name of the King following the death of the late Queen.

Winners are allowed to use the coveted awards emblem for the next five years.

Lord Lieutenants representing the King will present the 2024 awards to firms throughout this year.

Hailing this year’s successful firms, UK Government Scotland Minister Donald Cameron said they were all “outstanding in their field”.

He added: “From creating hi-tech marine equipment to improving water conservation technology and delivering solutions to treat heart disease, their expertise cements Scotland’s status as a world leader in innovation.

“I want to congratulate all the winners and encourage firms across Scotland to enter next year’s awards to inspire our next generation of business pioneers.”

Maritime Developments

Engineering firm MDL is no stranger to success in the annual accolades, having won a Queen’s Award in the same category two years ago.

Its latest honour recognises “outstanding” growth in overseas sales over three years.

The firm grew exports by 120%, while doubling total turnover and achieving a six-fold increase in net profits.

Key export markets for the company, based in Aberdeen’s Gateway Business Park, include Brazil, Angola, Australia, Canada and the US.

MDL chief executive Derek Smith said: “What an honour and privilege to achieve the King’s Award for Enterprise – the most reputable recognition for businesses in the UK.

“It is even more special considering it follows our Queen’s Award in the last year before they were renamed.

“These two awards reflect the incredible growth of the company in recent years, all thanks to the hard work of ‘one Team MDL’ and the trust our customers have laid in us to assist in their operations around the globe.”

Mr Smith added: “I can see the results of this every day: in our ever-growing equipment portfolio, the exponential growth of our team, the recent move to new offices to accommodate them and, of course, in the new global destinations where our expertise is being deployed to.

“Knowing the in-depth diligence process behind these awards, it fills me with huge pride to see this success confirmed and recognised with this prestigious accolade.

“I am excited to see where it will take us next.”

Monitor Systems Scotland

MSS, founded in 1997, specialises in control and monitoring technology for a range of industries. It has previously featured in the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Awards, recognising growth over three consecutive years.

Brian Sinclair, the firm’s managing director, said the King’s Award was testament to “the hard work of our entire company, from our commercial department producing initial tenders to the engineering team on-site completing commissioning”.

Mr Sinclair added: “Our ongoing commitment to providing high-quality… control and monitoring systems has not only garnered loyalty from our existing clients but also attracted new customers.

“This prestigious award reinforces our reputation as a market leader in our sector.”

Johnstons of Elgin

Four-time Queen’s Award winner Johnstons of Elgin is the UK’s largest independent producer of luxury cashmere and fine woollens.

It created its first tweed in 1846, although its roots go back to 1799, when Alexander Johnston invested in international shipping to ensure his wool reached distant markets.

The family-owned firm now has five offices globally and sells products in 65 countries.

Its last Queen’s Award, for sustainable development, came in 2021.

Toasting a King’s Award to add to its quartet of accolades under the previous sovereign, Johnstons chief executive Chris Gaffney said: “In common with many family companies in Moray, our forebears recognised that, in the absence of a big local market, they had to be adventurous and seek out opportunities internationally.

“It is always a joy to see fabric made in our Elgin mill being displayed in the best stores globally, and being appreciated for its quality and provenance.

“I have recently returned from a trip to Japan, where the bar is set really high in terms of quality, and luxury consumers are very discerning.

“That market is really important for the Johnstons of Elgin brand, alongside the US, China and mainland Europe.”

Mr Gaffney added: “We are also fortunate to work with some of the foremost European luxury brands, who also sell globally and have had a very successful few years.”

These partnerships have contributed to growth in employment for Johnstons, which now employs more than 1,200 people in its mills in Elgin and Hawick in the borders.

Deep Casing Tools

Fast-growing DCT specialises in the design, engineering and manufacture of a range of innovative downhole products for the energy industry globally.

The company recently changed hands and is now under US ownership.

Texas-based Drilling Tools International acquired it in March for an undisclosed sum.

The deal is expected to deliver new jobs at DCT, which professional services giant Deloitte has named as one of the UK’s fastest growing technology companies in 2023.

As of March, the Aberdeenshire firm employed 25 people across three locations. It had five people in Saudi Arabia and two in the United Arab Emirates, with the rest in Westhill.

Perle Hotels

The King’s Award for Perle comes five years after the hotel chain won a Queen’s Award in the same category.

Its portfolio comprises the Marmalade, Bosville and Bracken Hide on Skye, as well as two hotels on the Sottish mainland – the Perle Oban Hotel & Spa and Glencoe House.

The Portree-based firm is owned by Fasi Rehman and was launched in April 2014 to run boutique hotels on Skye after their previous operator crashed into administration.