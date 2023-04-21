Six north and north-east firms celebrate King’s Awards success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Six north and north-east firms celebrate King’s Awards success

The winning businesses have been recognised for work in innovation, international trade and sustainable development.

By Kelly Wilson
Gaia Earth Sciences &; Gaia Earth Technologies both joint recipients of King's Award for innovation. Pictured is founder Stuart Huyton and group administrator Sonja Howell. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
Gaia Earth Sciences &; Gaia Earth Technologies both joint recipients of King's Award for innovation. Pictured is founder Stuart Huyton and group administrator Sonja Howell. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson

More than half of the Scottish winner’s from the first King’s Awards are from the north and north-east.

The region boasts six winning companies from Elgin to Aberdeen.

Three of them won in the category for innovation, two for international trade and the other for sustainable development.

Gaia Earth Sciences & Earth Technologies

Elgin-based Gaia Earth Sciences and Gaia Earth Technologies, both part of Gaia Earth Group, are joint winners of the innovation award.

Both companies, founded in 2003, played a role in the development and commercialisation of the Gaia Cable Protection System innovation (GCPS).

GCPS is a system for preventing wireline logging cables, which are used in the oil & gas industry, from becoming trapped and stuck in the wells during the logging operations.

Gaia Earth Group founder Stuart Huyton and administrator Sonja Howell outside the Elgin office. Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Founder and director Stuart Huyton said: “It is a true honour to be awarded two King’s Awards in this, the first year that His Majesty has taken over.

“These awards will be displayed with pride.”

DeltaTek

Aberdeen-based DeltaTek was also a winner in the innovation category.

The well-construction cementing specialist was acquired by Expro earlier this year.

The Dyce firm has experience developing and deploying cementing technologies to the offshore market, with operations across the UK, Norway, the Gulf of Mexico, West Africa and Asia Pacific.

DeltaTek’s founder Tristam Horn, said: “We are honored to receive the first ever King’s Award and are delighted that the impact our technology has had on the subsea sector has been celebrated with such a prestigious award.

DeltaTek founder Tristam Horn. Image: Think PR

“Introducing disruptive technology to a firmly established market came with considerable challenges, so I’m incredibly proud of what we have achieved as a team.”

Load Monitoring Systems

Load Monitoring Systems (LMS) picked up the accolade for international trade.

The Aberdeen company designs, manufactures, sells and rents out “smart” lifting products and load measurement equipment to customers in more than 45 countries.

LMS team celebrating its King’s Award for international trade. Image: Prospect 13

LMS managing director, Kirk Anderson, said: “We are extremely proud to receive the King’s Award for International Trade, it’s a great honour and achievement for LMS and everyone who has played a part in our journey so far.

“The recognition reflects the hard work and dedication shown by our team, with the business going from strength to strength, expanding into new and exciting markets worldwide.

“Reflecting on what we’ve achieved so far, helps us look to the future with a greater confidence and strong optimism.”

Fulkrum

Quality assurance firm Fulkrum has also been recognised for international trade.

With an office in Aberdeen and Corby, Northamptonshire, Fulkrum has been providing services to the energy, engineering, and construction industries since 2011.

Fulkrum team. Image: Think PR

It also has offices located in Houston, Kuala Lumpur, Abu Dhabi, Rio de Janeiro, Mozambique, Italy, Guyana, India, Singapore, and Australia.

Fulkrum’s co-founder and commercial director, Owen Gibbons, said: “I am thrilled that we have been presented an award of this magnitude that recognises and celebrates our commitment to providing vital quality, health, safety and environmental services globally.”

The James Hutton Institute

The James Hutton Institute, which employs more than 500 scientists across sites in Aberdeen, Dundee and three research farms, has been recognised for sustainable development.

The award recognises the institute’s world-leading research on sustainability across land, food and natural resources.

It plays a pivotal role in delivering interdisciplinary science across agriculture, food security, ecosystems and resilient communities.

Colin Campbell, chief executive of James Hutton Institute.

Chief executive Colin Campbell said: “We’re honoured to be a recipient of one of the first King’s Awards for Enterprise.

“Sustainability drives our research and we recognise the urgency with which we must all act.

“The connectivity of the climate, nature and food crises also means we need systems change.

“Our research helps to underpin policies for sustainable land-use working with communities and supporting future generations’ wellbeing.”

 

