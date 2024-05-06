Dons fans invited to first-ever picnic on famous Pittodrie pitch

Dons fans are being given the chance to dine on the famous pitch at Pittodrie, thanks to Aberdeen FC Community Trust.

The partner charity to Aberdeen FC will host a picnic on the pitch on May 18 between 2pm and 4.30pm, just as the football season draws to a close.

It will be the first time fans are allowed onto the hallowed ground for this unique experience.

Not only will there be a chance for food with family and friends, fans will be able to meet the AFC mascots, dance to live music and much more.

Young aspiring footballers will also get the chance to impress with penalty shootouts.

Behind the scenes at Pittodrie picnic

Fans will also get a chance to get a mini tour of Pittodrie stadium getting behind the scenes of the action.

The event is in coordination with the AFCCT’s 10th anniversary and has been providing support and opportunities to change lives through football.

Liz Bowie, chief executive of AFCCT, said: “The picnic on the pitch marks another significant event in our 10th anniversary year.

“It’s going to be a fantastic opportunity for the local community to come together and share a memorable afternoon on the historic Pittodrie pitch.

Tickets for the event go on sale at 9.30am on May 7, priced a £10 for adults and £5 for under 16s, and can be purchased at the Ticket Office or online.