Dons fans invited to first-ever picnic on famous Pittodrie pitch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Dons fans invited to first-ever picnic on famous Pittodrie pitch

Aberdeen FC mascots will join supporters who will be given the chance to impress with a penalty shootout.

By Ross Hempseed
Aberdeen FC wants to build a Pittodrie replacement on the ground to the top right of the photograph. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
AFCCT to host picnic on pitch for first-time. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Dons fans are being given the chance to dine on the famous pitch at Pittodrie, thanks to Aberdeen FC Community Trust.

The partner charity to Aberdeen FC will host a picnic on the pitch on May 18 between 2pm and 4.30pm, just as the football season draws to a close.

It will be the first time fans are allowed onto the hallowed ground for this unique experience.

Not only will there be a chance for food with family and friends, fans will be able to meet the AFC mascots, dance to live music and much more.

Young aspiring footballers will also get the chance to impress with penalty shootouts.

Aberdeen mascots will be joining fans for the event.

Behind the scenes at Pittodrie picnic

Fans will also get a chance to get a mini tour of Pittodrie stadium getting behind the scenes of the action.

The event is in coordination with the AFCCT’s 10th anniversary and has been providing support and opportunities to change lives through football.

Liz Bowie, chief executive of AFCCT, said: “The picnic on the pitch marks another significant event in our 10th anniversary year.

“It’s going to be a fantastic opportunity for the local community to come together and share a memorable afternoon on the historic Pittodrie pitch.

Tickets for the event go on sale at 9.30am on May 7, priced a £10 for adults and £5 for under 16s, and can be purchased at the Ticket Office or online.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Drum Castle internet problems could be solved by looking to infinity - and beyond...
Drum Castle bosses turn to Elon Musk's space venture to boost internet signal
Michael Silva, of Aberdeen firm Farsight.
Far-travelled Aberdeen entrepreneur Michael Silva looks at life through new lens
Johnstons of Elgin.
5 prestigious King's Awards for north and north-east firms
Ian Kirk, boss of Vulcan Completion Products.
Star Trek-inspired north-east firm Vulcan expanding at home and abroad
Flooding in Auchleven. Image: Bernice Gamble/ Braemar, Ballater, Deeside and Donside Weather
WATCH: Floodwater flows down streets of Auchleven following heavy rain
The big booby bake sale in Aberdeen.
Hundreds queue for more than an HOUR for the Big Booby Bake Sale in…
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a sugar daddy swindler and a perverted pensioner
Flood alert for entire north-east as heavy rain forecast
Police are appealing for information after a fire destroyed the Torry takeaway
Fire at Torry takeaway being treated as suspicious
Jaffs exterior Dunecht
'We will miss your faces': Jaffs Bar and Restaurant to permanently close due to…

Conversation