Red tape means no plan for Aberdeen’s new boss Jimmy Thelin to move to Scotland early as things stand

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Red tape means no plan for Aberdeen’s new boss Jimmy Thelin to move to Scotland early as things stand

Thelin's stance on moving to Aberdeen early appears to have softened, but the original agreement with Elfsborg remains in place for now, in part due to red tape.

By Ryan Cryle
Jimmy Thelin will take charge of Aberdeen in June as things stand. Image: Alamy Live News.
Jimmy Thelin will take charge of Aberdeen in June as things stand. Image: Alamy Live News.

There is currently no plan for Aberdeen’s new manager Jimmy Thelin to move to Scotland early – despite the boss giving an interview where his stance on the timing of his Dons switch appears to have softened.

Thelin has agreed to depart current side Elfsborg following their June 1 fixture against IFK Goteborg – the final round of fixtures before the Swedish Allsvenkan’s summer break – before taking over as Aberdeen manager on a three-year deal from June 3.

The clubs agreed the 46-year-old would remain in Sweden until early June, as Thelin, after six years at the helm, did not want to leave Elfsborg in the lurch before they had lined up his successor.

Oscar Hiljemark has since been confirmed as the man who will replace Thelin at the Boras-based club.

Following Elfsborg’s 3-1 victory over champions Malmo at the weekend, and with the Hiljemark deal in place, the Swedish media asked Thelin whether his move to Aberdeen could be moved up from the original date.

While he said they were “sticking to” the original early June agreement, Thelin simultaneously seemed to suggest he would be open to the switch happening sooner, saying: “I understand the question and we had an agreement to make the move on June 3, but if the conditions change, there are always possibilities around that. But I always complete what I have to do.

“If we find another situation and there will be an earlier change, so be it, but right now I’m focusing on June 3.

“The agreement we have is June 3 and that is what I am sticking to, but should the conditions change and others agree to it, then you have to be open to it.”

However, it is understood, as things stand Pittodrie chiefs are not expecting Thelin to move any sooner than June 3 – and certainly not to be in the dugout for any games ahead of the Dons’ season coming to a close on Sunday, May 19.

Bottom-six Aberdeen, who secured their Premiership status by beating St Johnstone 1-0 at home on Saturday, have just three games remaining this term, with their final fixture – away at Ross County – scheduled for 13 days’ time.

The Dons hierarchy expect the UK immigration (VISA) process to take approximately 10 days, and this timescale means Thelin would be unlikely to be able to manage the team for any of their closing trio of matches, against Hibs (away), Livingston (home) and County.

Even if the agreement between Aberdeen and Elfsborg did change in the coming days, it would likely mean Thelin only arriving in the country two weeks earlier than initially planned.

The extra time would no doubt be valuable as the manager seeks to begin his Reds’ revolution – rebuilding the squad this summer to implement his brand of attacking football and get Aberdeen back up the top-flight table next season.

EXCLUSIVE: Roberto Bisconti on how Aberdeen spell and ‘really good person’ Ebbe Skovdahl saved his football career

 

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen Interim Manager Peter Leven during the Scottish Cup semi-final loss to Celtic at Hampden.. Image: SNS
Aberdeen defender Nicky Devlin hoping for swift return of interim boss Peter Leven after…
Wes Burns of Ipswich Town celebrates promotion with fans at the end of Saturday's 2-0 win against Huddersfield Town. Image: Shutterstock
Former Aberdeen trio help Ipswich Town win promotion to Premier League
Striker Bojan Miovski celebrates after scoring a penalty to put Aberdeen 1-0 up against St Johnstone at Pittodrie. Image; Shutterstock
Aberdeen players in 'shock' at interim boss' Peter Leven's hospitalisation on eve of 1-0…
Aberdeen interim manager Peter Leven. Image: SNS
Aberdeen interim boss Peter Leven admitted to hospital for emergency operation
Rachel Corsie in action for Aston Villa. Image: Shutterstock.
Rachel Corsie: Tough for clubs to adapt to new findings linking female footballers' menstrual…
Aberdeen's Angus MacDonald at Cormack Park. Image: SNS
Aberdeen defender Angus MacDonald admits he feared he was no longer wanted at Pittodrie
2
Jimmy Thelin during an Elfsborg match. Image: Alamy Live News.
New boss Jimmy Thelin now planning Aberdeen's pre-season from Sweden
Aberdeen Women's captain Hannah Stewart in action against Montrose at Pittodrie on Tuesday. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen skipper Hannah Stewart believes Dons are best of the rest in SWPL
Aberdeen fans hold a sign "END VAR" during a Premiership match with Dundee on April 13. Image: Shutterstock.
Richard Gordon: VAR figures show Scottish officials are near enough making one big error…
Aberdeen' Ester Sokler celebrates with Bojan Miovski after scoring to make it 2-2 in the Scottish Cup semi-final against Celtic. Image: SNS
Joe Harper: Bojan Miovski and Ester Sokler could be lethal strike partnership for new…

Conversation