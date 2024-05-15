Parking could be banned on road leading to famous Balmoral Cairns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Parking could be banned on road leading to famous Balmoral Cairns

A clearway order could soon be imposed on the popular Distillery Brae near Crathie, which leads to the popular walking trail at Balmoral.

By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter
The 'Distillery Brae' and the stone pyramid of Prince Albert's cairn. Image: Google Maps (left) and Ceranna Photography (right)
The 'Distillery Brae' and the stone pyramid of Prince Albert's cairn. Image: Google Maps (left) and Ceranna Photography (right)

Tourists dodging parking charges near Balmoral Castle could soon be banned from leaving their vehicles at the side of a narrow road.

Safety fears have been raised over cars and even coaches packed along the side of Distillery Brae, near the popular Balmoral Cairns trail in Royal Deeside.

The lane leads up to the Royal Lochnagar Distillery, coming off the B976 Balmoral to Strachan road.

The single track road, otherwise known as the U149M, is only 5.5 metres wide, posing problems for residents of nearby Crathie trying to squeeze past.

Distillery Brae route near Crathie at its junction with the B976. Image: Google Street View

And it adds danger for the pedestrians and cyclists who frequently use the brae.

Now Aberdeenshire councillors have been convinced that parking for any purpose should be banned at all times.

Ban would ‘keep Distillery Brae working properly’

Ballater & Crathie Community Council secretary Richard Frimston said nearby Crathie residents had repeatedly raised the issue.

They believe visitors opt to leave their vehicles on the road to avoid paying charges at the nearby Crathie car park near Balmoral Castle.

It costs £5 to park cars and £10 to leave coaches there.

Prince Albert’s pyramid can be found on the Balmoral Cairns walk. Image: Kirstie Waterston/DC Thomson

Mr Frimston thinks the majority of those who park on Distillery Brae are visiting the popular Balmoral Cairns walk.

He explained: “It’s because the car parks are full and they are trying to find somewhere else or they are looking to do the Cairns walk and trying to find somewhere to park nearby.

But Mr Frimston said that the community believes the proposed rural clearway would “keep Distillery Brae working properly”.

Traffic troubles a year-round problem

The problem parkers turn up in all seasons, due to the area’s constant stream of tourism.

“The walk is popular all year round, people like doing it in the winter as well as the summer,” Mr Frimston said.

Walkers can take in picturesque views of Royal Deeside on the Balmoral Cairns walk. Image: Gayle Ritchie/DC Thomson

“Balmoral Estate has been open during the winter so again the car parks do fill up out of season as well.”

He added: “There are lots of anecdotal stories about coaches and all sorts parking on Distillery Brae in a way that blocks traffic and makes it difficult.”

What led to the parking order proposal?

Over the last year, community councillors have led meetings with Aberdeenshire Council, the Cairngorms National Park Authority, landowners and police on the troubles.

Distillery Brae, or the U149M, is shown in red. Image: Aberdeenshire Council

And it was eventually agreed that implementing a 24-hour rural clearway order would “ease some of the problems”.

New signs, estimated to cost around £1,500, would be installed on either side of the brae, informing motorists of the parking ban near Balmoral.

And now Aberdeenshire Council’s Marr area committee has unanimously backed imposing the traffic order.

What will happen next?

Over the next two months, the public will be consulted on the parking ban near Balmoral Castle and its cairns.

The route leads to the Royal Lochnagar Distillery. King Charles is pictured there in 2018. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The rural clearway could come into force as quickly as the start of August.

However, any objections raised will force further consideration by councillors.

Read more:

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Sir Ian Wood House, Wood's headquarters in Aberdeen.
Wood knocks back second takeover proposal worth nearly £1.5 billion
Former McNasty's bouncer Akos Lokai pleaded guilty to an assault that caused his victim permanent disfigurement and impairment.
Aberdeen bouncer shoved Christmas reveller to ground and caused serious brain injury
Junaid Muhammed Naheed appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court for sentencing. Image: DC Thomson
Fake Aberdeen taxi driver who sexually assaulted female passengers avoids prison sentence
Alisdair Randalls was convicted of rape at the High Court in Aberdeen.
'Depraved' Aberdeen DJ who raped student locked up for seven years
Stanley dog attack
Portlethen doctor fears lurcher who bit her during home visit could strike again
Georgia Toffolo's mum visits BrewDog HQ in Ellon. Image: Georgia Toffolo.
Georgia Toffolo's 'punk mum' takes BrewDog Ellon tour as family enjoy Aberdeenshire weekend
Offshore wind turbines like this one are seen as a potential Scottish supply chain bonanza.
North and north-east ports part of ambitious new Scottish group
Pope Francis is presiding over a climate change summit at the Vatican this week. The Lord Provost of Aberdeen David Cameron almost booked flights there without an invite. Image: AP (left)/DC Thomson (right)
Mix up nearly sent Aberdeen's Lord Provost on £2,000 trip to Vatican climate change…
2
Councillor Neil Copland and a sticker promoting Underground nightclub. Image: DCT Media
Nightclub taken to task over foul-mouthed sticker stuck to lampposts in Aberdeen
Andrew Milne admitted a charge of public indecency at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Kintore joiner caught on camera 'humping floor' of customer's living room

Conversation