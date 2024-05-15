Parking could be banned on road leading to famous Balmoral Cairns

Tourists dodging parking charges near Balmoral Castle could soon be banned from leaving their vehicles at the side of a narrow road.

Safety fears have been raised over cars and even coaches packed along the side of Distillery Brae, near the popular Balmoral Cairns trail in Royal Deeside.

The lane leads up to the Royal Lochnagar Distillery, coming off the B976 Balmoral to Strachan road.

The single track road, otherwise known as the U149M, is only 5.5 metres wide, posing problems for residents of nearby Crathie trying to squeeze past.

And it adds danger for the pedestrians and cyclists who frequently use the brae.

Now Aberdeenshire councillors have been convinced that parking for any purpose should be banned at all times.

Ban would ‘keep Distillery Brae working properly’

Ballater & Crathie Community Council secretary Richard Frimston said nearby Crathie residents had repeatedly raised the issue.

They believe visitors opt to leave their vehicles on the road to avoid paying charges at the nearby Crathie car park near Balmoral Castle.

It costs £5 to park cars and £10 to leave coaches there.

Mr Frimston thinks the majority of those who park on Distillery Brae are visiting the popular Balmoral Cairns walk.

He explained: “It’s because the car parks are full and they are trying to find somewhere else or they are looking to do the Cairns walk and trying to find somewhere to park nearby.

But Mr Frimston said that the community believes the proposed rural clearway would “keep Distillery Brae working properly”.

Traffic troubles a year-round problem

The problem parkers turn up in all seasons, due to the area’s constant stream of tourism.

“The walk is popular all year round, people like doing it in the winter as well as the summer,” Mr Frimston said.

“Balmoral Estate has been open during the winter so again the car parks do fill up out of season as well.”

He added: “There are lots of anecdotal stories about coaches and all sorts parking on Distillery Brae in a way that blocks traffic and makes it difficult.”

What led to the parking order proposal?

Over the last year, community councillors have led meetings with Aberdeenshire Council, the Cairngorms National Park Authority, landowners and police on the troubles.

And it was eventually agreed that implementing a 24-hour rural clearway order would “ease some of the problems”.

New signs, estimated to cost around £1,500, would be installed on either side of the brae, informing motorists of the parking ban near Balmoral.

And now Aberdeenshire Council’s Marr area committee has unanimously backed imposing the traffic order.

What will happen next?

Over the next two months, the public will be consulted on the parking ban near Balmoral Castle and its cairns.

The rural clearway could come into force as quickly as the start of August.

However, any objections raised will force further consideration by councillors.

