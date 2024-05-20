Couple hope to create ‘home away from home’ at new Cafe Neuk in Stonehaven

Opening Cafe Neuk in Stonehaven is a “dream” come true for Caitlin Turriff.

The 28-year-old and her husband, Craig Turriff, have spent the past few months completely transforming the former tearooms at Arduthie House.

Now, the team at the new cafe have welcomed their first customers through the doors – and have big plans for the future.

“I’ve not stopped smiling,” Caitlin said. “Everyone has been really lovely and welcoming.”

The former social worker moved from her hometown of Bishopton to the north-east to study at Robert Gordon University and ended up meeting her now husband.

She and Craig, who grew up in Blackburn, set up home in Stonehaven in July 2021.

“Ever since we’ve been here we’ve felt so at home,” she said. “For me, it’s very nostalgic and reminds me of childhood summers with my family.

“I instantly felt connected to the town.

“It’s an uplifting and vibrant place to live, and everyone you meet is so lovely and chatty.

“There’s a really nice community feel which we definitely want to bring into the business.”

‘A home away from home’

Caitlin had been “daydreaming” for a while about opening a cafe when they found out the Arduthie Tea Rooms were up for sale.

However, the couple thought it would be too big of a job to take on.

“I grew up in a house very similar to this which was also nostalgic to me,” Caitlin shared. “I kept getting pulled back to it.

“Then we fell in love with the place when we visited and met Rod and Leslie. We couldn’t stop talking about it for days.”

Leslie and Rod Leslie, who have owned the Ann Street business for the past eight years, decided to close the tea rooms in January so they would have more time for themselves.

When they retire in the next few years, the Turriffs hope to also take over the bed and breakfast at Arduthie House.

“It’s a lot of pressure to continue what Rod and Leslie have created here,” Caitlin said. “They’re so loved – we want to continue that and create a home away from home for people.

“They’ve both been really supportive.”

Cafe Neuk opens in Stonehaven

Cafe Neuk officially opened on Monday after a successful soft launch event for friends and family.

The dedicated staff will be serving the breakfast menu to guests and customers, with a range of cooked options and morning tea stands.

While Caitlin is on scone duties, the cafe’s chef will be making all of the food on site – including tasty platters and the popular afternoon tea.

All of the delicious traybakes and cakes will be freshly made by baker while baker Jo will deliver traybakes and cakes from her business, Copper Kettle, in Aberdeen.

Although the cafe has only just opened its doors, Caitlin and Craig are already thinking to the future and hope to host a range of workshops and live music events further down the road.

Cafe Neuk, based at Arduthie House, will be open seven days a week between 7.30am and 5pm.