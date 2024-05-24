Aberdeen services resume after fallen tree removed from Dundee to Perth railway line

A fallen tree causing disruption to train services has now been removed.

A number of trains travelling to and from Aberdeen this morning were facing delays or cancelations.

The line was blocked between Dundee and Perth from about 7am.

Services running from Glasgow Queen Street to Dundee and Aberdeen, as well as from Perth to Arbroath, were delayed by up to 15 minutes.

Disruption was expected to last until 9.30am but engineers were able to safely remove the tree by 8am.

Services have now resumed to normal.

Earlier, ScotRail shared a post stating: “We’ve had reports of a tree on the line between Perth and Dundee.

“Our services are unable to run until our staff have removed the tree, engineers are en-route.”