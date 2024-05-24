Ambulances forced to queue for up to four hours outside Aberdeen A&E

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ambulances forced to queue for up to four hours outside Aberdeen A&E

NHS Grampian said hospitals in the region are "currently facing sustained pressure".

By Chris Cromar
Ambulances parked outside ARI's A&E department.
Ambulances at ARI's accident and emergency department this evening. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Ambulances have been stacked for up to four hours outside Aberdeen Royal Infirmary’s (ARI) accident and emergency department.

At one stage today, as many as a dozen ambulances were queued at the hospital, waiting up to 4 hours or more to hand over patients.

It is understood this left areas within Grampian without vital emergency cover.

Eight ambulances were queued up outside ARI earlier this evening.

NHS Grampian said they have been experiencing “periods of exceptionally high demand”.

The health board has also apologised to anyone who has been affected by the delays.

Recurring problem at ARI

It is not the first time that ambulances have been stacked outside NHS Grampian’s flagship hospital this year, as it also happened in February and March.

When it happened at the end of February, then First Minister Humza Yousaf said that the waits were “simply not acceptable”  and cannot be justified.

Ambulances parked outside ARI's A&E department.
The health board say they are facing extreme pressure. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Last week, The P&J revealed that no ambulances were available to send to attend to the incident that saw one-year-old Ivy Mae Ross die at a church in Balmedie.

The Scottish Ambulance Service’s (SAS) Special Operations Response Team (Sort) crews were sent to the village’s Plymouth Brethren Church due to five-hour queues at ARI.

This incident led to First Minister John Swinney pledging to raise this situation with NHS Grampian.

‘Ambulances having to wait at the front door is not what we aim for’

Responding to day’s backlog, a spokesperson for NHS Grampian said: “Ambulances having to wait at the front door is not what we aim for, for our patients and indeed our colleagues at SAS [Scottish Ambulance Service].  We apologise to anyone who has been impacted by this.

“The reasons are challenging. At certain, often unpredictable points, we experience periods of exceptionally high demand at the emergency department.

“Our hospitals are currently facing sustained pressure due to the volume of acutely ill patients arriving, delayed discharges and staffing pressures. This can unfortunately lead to ambulances having to wait at the front door, as we are unable to admit more patients to the department.

“During periods of intense pressure, cases are triaged as normal with those facing life-threatening situations – such as heart attacks or strokes – continuing to be admitted rapidly for life-saving treatment as an absolute priority.”

