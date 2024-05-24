‘The world is less colourful without her’: Tributes paid after well-known solicitor Janet Hood dies suddenly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘The world is less colourful without her’: Tributes paid after well-known solicitor Janet Hood dies suddenly

Legal and business leaders led tributes to the north-east licensing specialist.

By Chris Cromar
Janet Hood speaking at podium.
Janet Hood was a well-known solicitor.

North-east solicitor Janet Hood, known for being a leading licensing specialist, has died just days before her 67th birthday.

A consultant to a number of law firms across Scotland, she created Janet Hood Training and Consulting Limited, offering a bespoke service to licensees and others.

Ms Hood, who lived in Edzell, was also a key member of the Law Society of Scotland, having been convenor of its equality and diversity committee, as well as a council and board member of the organisation.

Janet Hood.
Janet Hood was well-known in the north-east and Tayside.

Paying tribute to her on LinkedIn, lawyer Allan Steele said that she was “kind, caring, intelligent, courageous and sometimes (at the right times) a little outrageous”.

He added: “Janet was a complete one off who marched to the beat of her own drum – never the latest fad – yet still managed to bring others with her. She practised licensing law, but like all self respecting lawyers, was deeply concerned about reducing human suffering and promoting justice.”

Janet Hood – ‘a good friend to so many’

Also paying tribute to her was Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce, who said she was: “A force of nature, a huge supporter of the local food and drink scene, a champion of hundreds of Dundee and Angus businesses and a good friend to so many in our region.”

The chamber added: “We last saw Janet at the event to mark the Kimono special exhibition where we enjoyed breakfast at Tatha at V&A Dundee and she was in fine form, ever positive of the outcomes of the work we were doing together to support local businesses.

“She will be sorely missed by all who knew her. She leaves an irreplaceable gap and another empty seat alongside others gone too soon.”

Alison Henderson, CEO of Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce.
CEO of Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce Alison Henderson paid tribute to Ms Hood.

Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce CEO Alison Henderson said: “We’ve lost a friend, an ally and a sometime adversary in Janet. She never backed down from challenging where she saw a business in need of support and the fun and laughter we had over many a conversation will be very sadly missed.

“My thoughts are with her family and everyone who is feeling the impact of this sad news. The world is a less colourful place without her in it.”

Kirk Dailly, a joint managing partner at Aberdeen-based Blackadders solicitors added: “I am very sorry to hear this.

“I was fortunate to work with Janet on a number of occasions over the years and she was always so positive and supportive.

“She was the go-to in her field and will be greatly missed.”