Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Do you think Ellon town centre needs an ATM? Petition launched for new cash machine as bank to close

The town centre's only cashpoint will be gone by the end of the year.

By Shanay Taylor
Councillor Gillian Owen launches petition for ATM to be installed in Ellon town centre. Image: Councillor Gillian Owen / Google Maps.
A petition for has been launched for an ATM to be installed in Ellon town centre.

It comes as the Bank of Scotland in The Square is scheduled to close towards the end of the year.

This means, there will be no automated bank teller – where you can withdraw cash without going into a branch of a bank – in the town centre.

Councillor Gillian Owen with her petition. Image: Councillor Gillian Owen.

Ellon town centre to lose ATM machine

Councillor Gillian Owen has made a plea to Morrisons on Bridge Street, to install an ATM, as advertised outside their shop, so that residents will be able to get cash 24 hours a day.

She said that a town centre ATM will be “sorely missed” and that there is a “great need for one.”

The Bank of Scotland branch in Ellon on Thursday. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Councillor Owen also stated that Morrisons Daily has advertised an ATM, since it opened, but has never installed one.

Adding: “I understand this was an error but with the closure of the Bank of Scotland there really is a need for an ATM and I’m hoping by carrying out this petition Morrisons will realise that there will be a great need for one.”

She stated that cash is a necessity in parts of Ellon as several businesses in the town centre only accept cash.

‘Elderly will struggle’

“Many of the takeaways only take cash and if you need to go to Tesco or the Coop this could have an impact on those businesses” she said.

The nearest ATM machines are located on the outskirts of Ellon at Tesco or the Coop, meaning the elderly will struggle to travel to get cash, particularly if they don’t have their own transport, she added.

Gillian continued: “Sadly I can’t do anything about banks closing.

“What I can do is lobby businesses to ensure that facilities either remain or we find somewhere else for them to be located,

“As Morrisons Daily already advertise it seemed to me that asking them to review their decision would be the best way forward.”

“I have tried lobbying the leaving banks about a banking hub for Ellon but as yet have had no success I will continue my efforts.”

She has made a plea for Morrisons to install an ATM. Image: Councillor Gillian Owen.

She launched the petition at her regular surgery at the Farmers Market in Ellon last Saturday and a number of shops now have them too.

If anyone would like to sign the petition, they can visit Annies, Bare, Catwalker, K and C Jeweller or Rowlands Pharmacy and sign it.

Alternatively, they can send Councillor Owen an email at cllr.g.owen@aberdeenshire.gov.uk.

Do you think Ellon’s town centre needs an ATM installed? Let us know in the comments below.

