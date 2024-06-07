‘Age is just a number’: Aberdeen ‘power couple’ in their sixties achieve their fitness dreams

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Age is just a number’: Aberdeen ‘power couple’ in their sixties achieve their fitness dreams

From body building to Everest marathons, Janette and Rodger Dunridge are only just getting started.

Janette and Rodger Dunridge are defying age by achieving their fitness dreams. Image: Rodger Dunridge.
Janette and Rodger Dunridge are defying age by achieving their fitness dreams. Image: Rodger Dunridge.
By Shanay Taylor

An Aberdeen couple are proving that ‘age is just a number’ after achieving their fitness dreams in their sixties.

Janette and Rodger Dunridge say they are defying age, simply by working towards their fitness goals.

The power couple from Aberdeen say that despite what society expects of people getting older, they don’t limit themselves just because of their age.

Janette and Rodger. Image: Rodger Dunridge.

‘Age is just a number’

Janette, who turned 60 last year, is now a professional body builder.

Competing in several competitions, she shared how she has found a “new passion” later in life.

Speaking to The Press and Journal, she said she “never imagined” herself competing in female bodybuilding.

The challenge came after her daughter competed in the sport, later inspiring Janette to give it a go.

Janette competed in the Granite City bodybuilding show. Image: Rodger Dunrudge.

She said: “I travelled with my daughter and watched her. I thought it was amazing how people sculpt their bodies to be so muscular, I got  a taste for it.

“When I turned 60 last year, I thought it would be a good bucket list challenge.”

After deciding to go down the bodybuilding route, the 60-year-old got herself an online trainer and worked tirelessly over the next eight months prior to her first competition.

She entered the Granite City bodybuilding show last year and took home a third place trophy.

She took up bodybuilding in her 60s. Image: Rodger Dunridge.

Three weeks later, she decided to enter the NFM UK bodybuilding competition in Grangemouth where she won first place in the over-45 masters category.

Speaking of her achievements, she said: “I’m there to prove that you can do anything at any age and if you have a dream you can achieve it.

“Society doesn’t expect much of older people anymore.

“A lot of people over the age of sixty think that a day out with the grandchildren is all they can do, but there’s nothing stopping you.”

Partner inspired her to challenge herself

Janette says she owes a lot of her success to her husband, who has been her motivator every step of the way.

Adding: “He’s such a motivator and we are a little bit competitive. We bounce off each other and truly believe in each other.”

While Janette was training up to six days a week to get her into shape for bodybuilding, her husband Rodger was doing some training of his own.

Rodger took part in the Everest Marathon last year. Image: Rodger Dunridge.

The 64-year-old decided to take part in The Tenzing Hillary Everest Marathon in May last year.

Described as the highest marathon in the world, it is a gruelling challenge which takes place at Everest Base Camp  (5356m) on the Khumbu Glacier and in the immediate vicinity of the famous Khumbu Icefall.

To ensure the necessary altitude acclimatization and to reach the starting point of the race at all, the runners take part in a 20-day Everest Marathon program.

The marathon took place on Everest base camp. Image: Rodger Dunridge.

Speaking of his challenge, Rodger said: “I’ve always done a fair bit of running and over the last 10 years I wasn’t having much to aim for.

“When I heard of the Everest marathon and how it is the hardest in the world, I thought that sounds like an interesting challenge.”

As this was like no marathon he had ever done before, Rodger began training months in advance.

He turned 64 just days before the marathon and was the second eldest person to take part.

Rodger has always liked running. Image: Rodger Dunridge.

Rodger added: “Some parts was tough, but it’s all about getting into the mindset of ‘lets finish this and count the miles down’.

“It was just push, push, push all the way. I just kept thinking thought what Janette do, she would challenge herself.

“It is an incredible experience and I think it helped being an ex paratrooper as I knew I could push myself hard as I had done it before.”

Rodger finished the marathon in 7 hours and 54 minutes, and was the third Brit to finish the race and 56th person overall.

What’s next for the power couple?

Janette and Rodger still have many items to tick off their bucket list and say they will continue to work hard to achieve all of their fitness goals.

Rodger hopes to participate in the worlds largest and oldest ultramarathon – The Comrades Marathon – which is approximately 88 kilometres.

It takes place annually in the KwaZulu-Natal province of South Africa between the cities of Durban and Pietermaritzburg.

Meanwhile, Janette is preparing to enter the Granite City bodybuilding show again in 2025.

The pair concluded: “It is great to have a goal and it doesn’t matter how far away it is because it focuses you and gives your training meaning and purpose.”

