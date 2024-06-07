‘Age is just a number’: Aberdeen ‘power couple’ in their sixties achieve their fitness dreams

An Aberdeen couple are proving that ‘age is just a number’ after achieving their fitness dreams in their sixties.

Janette and Rodger Dunridge say they are defying age, simply by working towards their fitness goals.

The power couple from Aberdeen say that despite what society expects of people getting older, they don’t limit themselves just because of their age.

‘Age is just a number’

Janette, who turned 60 last year, is now a professional body builder.

Competing in several competitions, she shared how she has found a “new passion” later in life.

Speaking to The Press and Journal, she said she “never imagined” herself competing in female bodybuilding.

The challenge came after her daughter competed in the sport, later inspiring Janette to give it a go.

She said: “I travelled with my daughter and watched her. I thought it was amazing how people sculpt their bodies to be so muscular, I got a taste for it.

“When I turned 60 last year, I thought it would be a good bucket list challenge.”

After deciding to go down the bodybuilding route, the 60-year-old got herself an online trainer and worked tirelessly over the next eight months prior to her first competition.

She entered the Granite City bodybuilding show last year and took home a third place trophy.

Three weeks later, she decided to enter the NFM UK bodybuilding competition in Grangemouth where she won first place in the over-45 masters category.

Speaking of her achievements, she said: “I’m there to prove that you can do anything at any age and if you have a dream you can achieve it.

“Society doesn’t expect much of older people anymore.

“A lot of people over the age of sixty think that a day out with the grandchildren is all they can do, but there’s nothing stopping you.”

Partner inspired her to challenge herself

Janette says she owes a lot of her success to her husband, who has been her motivator every step of the way.

Adding: “He’s such a motivator and we are a little bit competitive. We bounce off each other and truly believe in each other.”

While Janette was training up to six days a week to get her into shape for bodybuilding, her husband Rodger was doing some training of his own.

The 64-year-old decided to take part in The Tenzing Hillary Everest Marathon in May last year.

Described as the highest marathon in the world, it is a gruelling challenge which takes place at Everest Base Camp (5356m) on the Khumbu Glacier and in the immediate vicinity of the famous Khumbu Icefall.

To ensure the necessary altitude acclimatization and to reach the starting point of the race at all, the runners take part in a 20-day Everest Marathon program.

Speaking of his challenge, Rodger said: “I’ve always done a fair bit of running and over the last 10 years I wasn’t having much to aim for.

“When I heard of the Everest marathon and how it is the hardest in the world, I thought that sounds like an interesting challenge.”

As this was like no marathon he had ever done before, Rodger began training months in advance.

He turned 64 just days before the marathon and was the second eldest person to take part.

Rodger added: “Some parts was tough, but it’s all about getting into the mindset of ‘lets finish this and count the miles down’.

“It was just push, push, push all the way. I just kept thinking thought what Janette do, she would challenge herself.

“It is an incredible experience and I think it helped being an ex paratrooper as I knew I could push myself hard as I had done it before.”

Rodger finished the marathon in 7 hours and 54 minutes, and was the third Brit to finish the race and 56th person overall.

What’s next for the power couple?

Janette and Rodger still have many items to tick off their bucket list and say they will continue to work hard to achieve all of their fitness goals.

Rodger hopes to participate in the worlds largest and oldest ultramarathon – The Comrades Marathon – which is approximately 88 kilometres.

It takes place annually in the KwaZulu-Natal province of South Africa between the cities of Durban and Pietermaritzburg.

Meanwhile, Janette is preparing to enter the Granite City bodybuilding show again in 2025.

The pair concluded: “It is great to have a goal and it doesn’t matter how far away it is because it focuses you and gives your training meaning and purpose.”