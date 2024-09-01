North-east set for thunderstorms and disruption as weather warning issued

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

North-east set for thunderstorms and disruption as weather warning issued

Two flood warnings are also in place for the region on Monday.

By Ena Saracevic
Thunderstorms could cause flooding in the north-east tomorrow.
A yellow weather warning has been issued for many parts of the north-east on Monday.

The Met Office said heavy rain and thunderstorms will hit Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray for the duration of the day.

Aberdeen Several towns in Aberdeenshire and Moray are also likely to be affected including Stonehaven, Fraserburgh, Peterhead, Ballater, Inverurie and Dufftown.

The warning covers a large part of the north-east. Image: The Met Office

Weather may lead to disruption in north-east

The Met Office has warned that in places where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there will be a chance of travel delays and cancellations.

Driving conditions may also be affected by spray and sudden flooding, while there is a small chance communities could be cut off by flooded roads.

The warning added: “The extent of these thunderstorms remains very uncertain and whilst many places will miss them, some places may see 30 to 40 mm of rain fall in less than an hour and perhaps over 60-80 mm in one or two places.

“Frequent lightning strikes and hail will be additional hazards.”

There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to homes and businesses could be lost.

Forecasters say that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

Roads such as the A96 and the A90 are within the yellow warning area, so motorists are urged to drive cautiously.

Motorists are asked to drive with caution during the yellow weather warning.

Two flood alerts have also been issued by SEPA for Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen City, as well as Findhorn, Nairn, Moray and Speyside.

The alert said: “Heavy showers with the risk of thunder from mid Sunday afternoon and throughout Monday could cause flooding impacts from surface water and rivers.

“Particularly at risk are urban areas and the transport network.

“Impacts may include flooding to low-lying land and roads, difficult driving conditions and disruption to travel. Isolated properties may also be at risk.”

Conversation