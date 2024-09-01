North-east set for thunderstorms and disruption as weather warning issued

A yellow weather warning has been issued for many parts of the north-east on Monday.

The Met Office said heavy rain and thunderstorms will hit Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray for the duration of the day.

Aberdeen Several towns in Aberdeenshire and Moray are also likely to be affected including Stonehaven, Fraserburgh, Peterhead, Ballater, Inverurie and Dufftown.

Weather may lead to disruption in north-east

The Met Office has warned that in places where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there will be a chance of travel delays and cancellations.

Driving conditions may also be affected by spray and sudden flooding, while there is a small chance communities could be cut off by flooded roads.

The warning added: “The extent of these thunderstorms remains very uncertain and whilst many places will miss them, some places may see 30 to 40 mm of rain fall in less than an hour and perhaps over 60-80 mm in one or two places.

“Frequent lightning strikes and hail will be additional hazards.”

There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to homes and businesses could be lost.

Forecasters say that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

Roads such as the A96 and the A90 are within the yellow warning area, so motorists are urged to drive cautiously.

Two flood alerts have also been issued by SEPA for Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen City, as well as Findhorn, Nairn, Moray and Speyside.

The alert said: “Heavy showers with the risk of thunder from mid Sunday afternoon and throughout Monday could cause flooding impacts from surface water and rivers.

“Particularly at risk are urban areas and the transport network.

“Impacts may include flooding to low-lying land and roads, difficult driving conditions and disruption to travel. Isolated properties may also be at risk.”