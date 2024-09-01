Best pictures as hundreds of north-east volunteers take part in Celebrate Aberdeen

Hundreds of people from north-east organisations lined Union Street to take part in the annual Celebrate Aberdeen parade.

The event, which celebrates charities, third sector and voluntary organisations across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, saw bright colours and noisy marchers on the city’s Union Street.

Crowds of people descended on the Granite Mile to watch the event unfold.

Organisations brought their mascots, waved flags and played music as they took part in the event which celebrates volunteers in Aberdeen.

P&J photographer Kami Thomson was there to capture all of the best moments from this year’s Celebrate Aberdeen parade.