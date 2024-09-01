Best pictures as hundreds of north-east volunteers take part in Celebrate Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Best pictures as hundreds of north-east volunteers take part in Celebrate Aberdeen

Various charities and groups took part.

The Celebrate Aberdeen parade through the city centre. Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
The Celebrate Aberdeen parade through the city centre. Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
By Chris Cromar & Emma Grady

Hundreds of people from north-east organisations lined Union Street to take part in the annual Celebrate Aberdeen parade.

The event, which celebrates charities, third sector and voluntary organisations across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, saw bright colours and noisy marchers on the city’s Union Street.

Crowds of people descended on the Granite Mile to watch the event unfold.

Organisations brought their mascots, waved flags and played music as they took part in the event which celebrates volunteers in Aberdeen.

P&J photographer Kami Thomson was there to capture all of the best moments from this year’s Celebrate Aberdeen parade.

Cheering down Aberdeen streets.
Unforgettable memories.
Enjoying every moment.
Whole lot of Aberdeen Pride.
A day full of fun.
Friends of Anchor at The Celebrate Aberdeen parade.
A day full of celebration!
Making fun memories.
Having a blast at Celebrate Aberdeen.
Charlie’s House at Celebrate Aberdeen parade.
Community spirit!
Celebrating the best of Aberdeen.
Laughter, joy and community spirit.
Councillor Steve Delaney representing the provost.
Marching through the Granite City.
Smiles and waves from everyone.
Crowds watching Celebrate Aberdeen Parade.
Joyful faces and vibrant energy.
Smiles all round.
Good vibes and great times.
Bringing Aberdeen together one celebration at a time.
Mascots on the parade.
Pipe bands echo through the city.
Aberdeen’s parade amazing costumes.
Smiles all day long.
Mels Mile annual 1 mile run in aid of the Gathimba Edwards Foundation. (adults race).
Mels Mile annual 1 mile run in aid of the Gathimba Edwards Foundation. P3-7 race.

