‘We have enough heart monitors to go round’: NHS Grampian reassures public there is no shortage of vital equipment

NHS Grampian has reassured the public that Aberdeen Royal Infirmary is not suffering from a heart monitor shortage.

Information began circulating on social media earlier today that the Foresterhill facility had “run out” of Holter heart monitors due to former patients not handing them back.

A message read: “The hospital has run out and there are patients waiting for them so they can be properly diagnosed and receive treatment.

“There are many monitors out there that have never been returned.”

It’s understood that throughout the day, a large number of calls have been made to the cardiology department to return prescribed monitors.

Meanwhile, members of the public have been offering their time to collect lists of names so that devices can be returned.

However, NHS Grampian has moved to reassure patients that there is no shortage – and that no appointments are being cancelled.

An NHS Grampian spokesperson said: “The cardiology department at ARI would like to reassure all patients on the waiting list for a heart rhythm recorder that we are not cancelling any appointment due to a shortage of equipment.

“It is true we occasionally lose recorders to non-returns, but we hold a sufficient reserve to ensure that the service is not adversely impacted.

“No appointments have been cancelled or delayed; the service is running normally.”

What is a Holter heart monitor?

A Holter monitor is a small, wearable device that records the heart’s rhythm, used to spot arrhythmias or heart irregularities.

It is normally used for patients fainting with no known cause or those with heart conditions.

The monitors can often be taken home with patients to record the heart of a more prolonged period of time – which can sometimes result in missing monitors.

However, ARI has confirmed there is a healthy reserve of monitors to complete all appointments.