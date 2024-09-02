‘We have enough heart monitors to go round’: NHS Grampian reassures public there is no shortage of vital equipment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘We have enough heart monitors to go round’: NHS Grampian reassures public there is no shortage of vital equipment

There were fears that current patients are waiting to be "properly diagnosed and receive treatment" due to non-returns.  

By Graham Fleming
Facade of NHS Grampian.
NHS Grampian says it holds "a sufficient reserve" of heart monitors. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.

NHS Grampian has reassured the public that Aberdeen Royal Infirmary is not suffering from a heart monitor shortage.

Information began circulating on social media earlier today that the Foresterhill facility had “run out” of Holter heart monitors due to former patients not handing them back.

A message read: “The hospital has run out and there are patients waiting for them so they can be properly diagnosed and receive treatment.

“There are many monitors out there that have never been returned.”

A 'Rapid Relief" scheme will be put in place to try fix the ambulance crisis at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Members of the public have been offering to collect names and pick up equipment. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

It’s understood that throughout the day, a large number of calls have been made to the cardiology department to return prescribed monitors.

Meanwhile, members of the public have been offering their time to collect lists of names so that devices can be returned.

However, NHS Grampian has moved to reassure patients that there is no shortage – and that no appointments are being cancelled.

An NHS Grampian spokesperson said: “The cardiology department at ARI would like to reassure all patients on the waiting list for a heart rhythm recorder that we are not cancelling any appointment due to a shortage of equipment.

“It is true we occasionally lose recorders to non-returns, but we hold a sufficient reserve to ensure that the service is not adversely impacted.

“No appointments have been cancelled or delayed; the service is running normally.”

What is a Holter heart monitor?

A Holter monitor is a small, wearable device that records the heart’s rhythm, used to spot arrhythmias or heart irregularities.

It is normally used for patients fainting with no known cause or those with heart conditions.

The monitors can often be taken home with patients to record the heart of a more prolonged period of time – which can sometimes result in missing monitors.

However, ARI has confirmed there is a healthy reserve of monitors to complete all appointments.

Conversation