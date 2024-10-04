Investigation in Bucksburn after two women found dead

Two women have been found dead in a property in Aberdeen.

Police were called to Cloverleaf Grange in Aberdeen on Wednesday afternoon to concerns for a person.

Upon arrival in Bucksburn, officers found the bodies of two women, aged 41 and 50, within the property on Kepplehills Road.

Their cause of death has not been revealed.

However, officers confirmed there does not appear to be any suspicious circumstances

Enquiries into Aberdeen deaths ongoing

Forensic teams were seen entering the Buckburn premises yesterday as enquiries were carried out.

Police said enquiries are ongoing to establish the events leading up to their deaths.

In a statement, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3.50pm on Wednesday, October 3 we received a report of a concern for person in Cloverleaf Grange in Aberdeen.

“Officers attended and the bodies of two women, one aged 41 and one aged 50, were found within.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances but there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.

“A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”