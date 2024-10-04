Crews tackle flat fire on Marischal Street in Aberdeen

Crews are tackling a fire at a flat in Aberdeen city centre.

Emergency services were called to Marischal Street just after 9am on Friday.

It is understood the blaze broke out in a flat above Hingston’s Law Limited.

There are currently no reports of any injuries.

Three appliances and a height vehicle were dispatched to the scene at about 9.15am.

Crews from Central and North Anderson Drive fire stations have been working since then to extinguish the flames and dampen down any hotspots.

Police are also in attendance and have closed the road to traffic.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

