Aberdeen residents told to brace for travel chaos as Sepa issues flood warning

The city of Aberdeen has been told to brace for flooding this week in a warning issued by Sepa.

The organisation has forecasted that the impacts of flooding will be felt in the city starting as early as tomorrow.

The warning also extends to coastal areas throughout the region.

Granite City residents have been told to watch out for disruption to travel, as well as “localised flooding of land and roads”.

A ‘yellow’ warning has been issued for the Granite City on Thursday, however they say “localised flooding impacts” will begin as early as Wednesday.

Accompanying the warning from Sepa, the Met Office forecast predicts a wet week for Aberdeen.

“Heavy” rainfall is set to hit the north-east on Wednesday October 16 throughout the day – with the worst weather set to hit between 6am and 7pm.

A downpour is then set to hit the Granite City at a rate of more than 32 millimetres per hour around 2.3oam on Thursday morning.

The yellow warning has also been put in place for the north-east, the Highlands and the Western Isles.

Aberdeen flood warning issued

The full list of constituencies affected are:

Aberdeenshire

Caithness and Sutherland

Easter Ross and Great Glen

Findhorn, Nairn, Moray and Speyside

Orkney

Shetland

Skye and Lochaber

Wester Ross

Western Isles

The Sepa website reads: “On Wednesday, localised flooding impacts are possible from the coasts in the Western Isles, the southwest and Moray due to a combination of high spring tides and some surge.

“On Wednesday and Thursday minor flooding impacts from rivers and surface water are possible in southern, central and north-eastern areas due to periods of heavy rain moving north over the country.