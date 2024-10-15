Aberdeen residents told to brace for travel chaos as Sepa issues flood warning

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen residents told to brace for travel chaos as Sepa issues flood warning

Disruption on roads predicted as region's coastal areas to be battered by 'heavy rainfall'.

By Graham Fleming
The Granite City is braced for a downpour. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The Granite City is braced for a downpour. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The city of Aberdeen has been told to brace for flooding this week in a warning issued by Sepa.

The organisation has forecasted that the impacts of flooding will be felt in the city starting as early as tomorrow.

The warning also extends to coastal areas throughout the region.

Granite City residents have been told to watch out for disruption to travel, as well as “localised flooding of land and roads”.

A flood map issued by Sepa. Image: Sepa

A ‘yellow’ warning has been issued for the Granite City on Thursday, however they say “localised flooding impacts” will begin as early as Wednesday.

Accompanying the warning from Sepa, the Met Office forecast predicts a wet week for Aberdeen.

“Heavy” rainfall is set to hit the north-east on Wednesday October 16 throughout the day – with the worst weather set to hit between 6am and 7pm.

A downpour is then set to hit the Granite City at a rate of more than 32 millimetres per hour around 2.3oam on Thursday morning.

The yellow warning has also been put in place for the north-east, the Highlands and the Western Isles.

Aberdeen flood warning issued

The full list of constituencies affected are:

  • Aberdeenshire
  • Caithness and Sutherland
  • Easter Ross and Great Glen
  • Findhorn, Nairn, Moray and Speyside
  • Orkney
  • Shetland
  • Skye and Lochaber
  • Wester Ross
  • Western Isles

The Sepa website reads: “On Wednesday, localised flooding impacts are possible from the coasts in the Western Isles, the southwest and Moray due to a combination of high spring tides and some surge.

“On Wednesday and Thursday minor flooding impacts from rivers and surface water are possible in southern, central and north-eastern areas due to periods of heavy rain moving north over the country.

