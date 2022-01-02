Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
On The Beat: Crime reduction officer gives top tips for beating investment fraudsters

By PC Mike Urquhart, Crime Reduction Officer for North East Division.
January 2, 2022, 6:00 am
PC Mike Urquhart is warning against being caught out by scammers.
PC Mike Urquhart is warning against being caught out by scammers.

Like the rest of the UK, the north-east has seen an increase in frauds and scams, particularly during the coronavirus pandemic, as criminals turn their attention online and to ever more sophisticated techniques to trick you into parting with your money.

Our area is a traditionally affluent one and when scams occur in our region, the most common victims are middle-aged people with disposable incomes, looking for investment opportunities.

Frauds work because on the outside they look and feel convincing and perpetrators act and appear trustworthy.

They could have the appearance of legitimate names, branding, paperwork, websites -anything you may expect to see from a genuine company, but they’re fakes.

They may also try and convince you they are ‘experts’ or have regulatory supervision when they do not.

Criminals are conducting their scams from behind computer screens. Supplied by Shutterstock

Use fake endorsements from celebs

Criminals may also claim to have lots of investors, just like you, who have chosen to take advantage of their great fund, scheme or bond.

It may have published above-average returns or might promise to significantly increase your profits with low or very little risk. They may target you and other people in similar groups or communities.

False advertising can appear on any newsfeed, search engine advertising, comparison sites, both fake and genuine, and social or business media platforms. Criminals often use fake endorsements by celebrities or famous businesspeople.

Fake websites can look professional and convincing, using oﬃcial branding and logos from genuine companies. They are easy to produce and can be securely designed to prevent people finding out who really owns them.

Mobile numbers and landlines can be made to appear as any number the criminal wants them to, including legitimate numbers for companies.

PC Mike Urquhart, Crime Reduction Officer for North East Division.

Keep themselves hidden from view

Criminals sometimes avoid video conferencing where conversations can be recorded and people seen.

Professional looking paperwork is available and also sent to you with in-depth detail.

Access to investment portals could be provided so that you can monitor and manage the increases in your initial investment and, in many cases, an initial return on your investment is paid into your bank account. However, this is only in order to convince you to invest more.

They will often encourage you to invest quickly as the offer may be time-limited in some way.

‘Knowledge is best defence’

Criminals are experts at impersonating people, organisations or even the police.

They spend hours researching you for their scams, hoping you’ll let your guard down for just a moment. Stop and think. It could protect you and your money.

Please remember, the best defence is knowledge. Once you know someone is trying to con you, the con will fail.

However, even if we’re suspicious, we’re often bad at saying ‘no’ to people. So, if you’re uncertain, you can always say instead: ‘I can’t make that decision without authorisation. Let me get back to you’ or ‘I will not make any decisions without speaking to someone first.’

Don’t be afraid to simply say no to someone.

If they’re a genuine professional, they won’t mind you taking the extra time to verify their identity or offer of investment. If they become pushy or insistent, then odds are fairly high that it’s some form of scam.

You can get more advice at on the TakeFive – Stop Fraud website.

