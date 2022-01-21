Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Famous piper caught driving while more than four times the booze limit in Inverness

By Jenni Gee
January 21, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: January 21, 2022, 11:53 am
Euan MacCrimmon leaving Inverness Sheriff Court

A world-famous bagpiper who drove his car while more than four times the drink-drive limit has been banned from the roads for a year and fined £700.

Euan MacCrimmon was spotted staggering to his Volvo SUV before getting in and pulling away.

His driving then drew the concern of other road users and police were called to stop his car, after which tests showed MacCrimmon to be more than four times the legal drink-drive limit.

World champion bagpiper, MacCrimmon, of Slackbuie Park Mews, pled guilty to a single charge of drink driving on his own street, Slackbuie Distributor Road, Sir Walter Scott Drive, Old Edinburgh Road, Castle Heather Drive and Balloan Road in Inverness.

Fiscal depute Sharon Ralph told Inverness Sheriff Court the incident began at around 8.45pm on November 25 last year, when a noise brought witnesses to a window, where they spotted MacCrimmon.

She said: “They observed the accused to be staggering. They came to the assumption that the accused was under the influence of alcohol.”

The witnesses watched as the 46-year-old got into his vehicle, started the ignition and turned on the lights, before pulling out of the cul-de-sac and onto the distributor road.

Following this, the court heard, another witness became aware of MacCrimmon’s vehicle.  “Attention was drawn to the manner in which the vehicle was being driven,” Mrs Ralph said.

‘Frankly unacceptable’

“Thereafter there was an incident involving the vehicle, which resulted in the vehicle being followed by the witnesses and them alerting police to the fact that the vehicle required to be stopped,” she told the court.

Police attended and the vehicle was stopped and drink-drive procedures followed, after which MacCrimmon was taken to the police station to be processed.

Tests revealed a reading of 103 microgrammes of alcohol per 100ml of breath, the legal limit being 22 microgrammes.

‘Incredibly embarrassed’

Solicitor Cecily Kingston, for MacCrimmon, told the court that the events described represented “an isolated incident” for her client, who has been driving since the age of 18 with no previous endorsements on his license.

She said MacCrimmon, who she described as a “professional man”, had been going through “a particularly difficult time” at the time of the incident, adding: “He understands that the conduct before the court is frankly unacceptable. He is incredibly embarrassed.”

Disqualification would affect his life

Ms Kingston told Sheriff Margaret Neilson that any disqualification would “directly affect his personal life” and would impact on his ability to help out his elderly parents as he would normally.

Sheriff Neilson handed a 12-month driving ban to MacCrimmon, who is described in an online biography as “a world champion player of the bagpipes” who “enjoys travelling the world teaching this and adjudicating competitions”.

She also fined him £700.

