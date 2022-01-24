Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
New Year’s drink-driver was more than five times limit while visiting mother-in-law in Bettyhill

By Jenni Gee
January 24, 2022, 5:00 pm
Leigh Hull outside Tain Sheriff Court.
Leigh Hull outside Tain Sheriff Court.

A drink-driver was caught more than five times the legal booze limit – while visiting his mother-in-law on New Year’s Day.

Leigh Hull’s car was spotted crawling along the A836 near Bettyhill, arousing the suspicion of police officers.

He was stopped and taken to Wick police station where he was breathalysed and shown to be more than five times the legal drink-drive limit.

Hull, 38, appeared at Tain Sheriff Court to admit a single charge of drink-driving.

Fiscal depute Hilary Michopoulou told the court the incident happened at around 5.30pm on Saturday, January 1.

Cops clocked drink-driver’s ‘very low speed’

She said: “The police noticed the accused driving at a very low speed. His manner of driving caused them to speak to him in his car.”

The court heard father-of-two Hull was then taken to Wick police station where tests showed the level of alcohol in his breath to be 117 microgrammes of alcohol per 100ml of breath- the legal limit being 22 microgrammes.

Solicitor Rory Gowans, for Hull, told the court that his client, an HGV technician whose license is essential for his job, had been visiting his mother-in-law in Bettyhill at the time of the offence.

Mr Gowans said Hull, of Red Houses, High Etherly, did not usually drink and could not explain what he was doing on the day in question.

‘As a rule he doesn’t drink’

He said: “The best I can say about this is that he cooperated fully. He has no explanation as to how or why he ended up behind the wheel.

“As a rule, he doesn’t drink. It may be that when he does he cannot judge what he has had.”

Sheriff  Gary Aitken told Hull: “Disqualification in excess of the 12-month minimum is inevitable here.”

He called for reports and deferred sentencing to later this year, disqualifying Hull from driving in the interim.

He said: “Given your previous conviction and particularly because of the high breath alcohol reading, this is a very serious matter. ”

